California truck stop employee tests positive for COVID-19

MADERA, Calif. — An employee at a Love’s Travel Stop & Country Store in Madera County, California, has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post from the Madera County Department of Public Health, a Fresno County resident who works at Love’s Travel Stop, located at Avenue 17 and California Highway 99 in Madera County, was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, March 28. The employee stopped going to work on March 20 upon experiencing symptoms but prior to receiving the test results.

After confirmation of the positive result, Love’s closed temporarily and hired a professional cleaning team to disinfect the store during the closure, March 28-29.

Love’s directed employees who may have been in close contact with the individual who tested positive to contact their healthcare provider and to self-quarantine for 14 days or until cleared.

Dr. Simon Paul of the Madera County Public Health Office told KSEE24 in Fresno, California, that if customers at the travel center are worried about having been exposed, “first of all, people aren’t in close contact, and second of all you’re almost at the 14 days where you don’t have to worry anymore.”

Love’s is coordinating with the Madera County Department of Public Health to complete contact tracing and facilitate testing for symptomatic individuals as appropriate. The store portion of Love’s re-opened on Tuesday, March 31. The restaurants will re-open for take-out only on April 3.