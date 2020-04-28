More locations added for distributing free masks to truck drivers

Last week The Trucker reported that about 800,000 masks have slated for distribution to U.S. truck drivers along the nation’s high-volume trucking lanes. While distribution dates have not yet been released, more than 30 distribution points have been added to the original six locations in California, Georgia, Illinois, Nebraska, New York and Texas:

California: Interstate 5 northbound in Los Angeles, mile marker 203.

Georgia: Interstate 75, southbound, mile marker 179 just north of Macon.

Illinois: Interstate 80/Interstate 294 eastbound, mile marker 1 in Chicago.

Nebraska: Interstate 80 westbound, mile marker 431 near Omaha.

New York: Interstate 87 northbound, mile marker 33 just north of New York City.

Texas: Interstate 35 northbound, mile marker 362A about 5 miles south of Hillsboro.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has confirmed the addition of the following rest areas, weigh stations and inspection sites as distribution points, according to Landline Media.

ARKANSAS

Alma: Interstate 40 eastbound and westbound at Arkansas-Oklahoma border.

Bridgeport: Interstate 55 westbound at Arkansas-Tennessee border.

Hope: Interstate 30 eastbound and westbound at Arkansas-Texas border.

Social Hill: Interstate 30 eastbound and westbound, mile marker 93.2.

Riverside: Interstate 40 westbound at Arkansas-Tennessee border.

GEORGIA

Bryan County Inspection Station: Interstate 16 westbound from Savannah Port Area, mile marker 144.

Catoosa County Inspection Station: Interstate 75 southbound at Georgia-Tennessee border, mile marker 343.

Chatham County Inspection Station: Interstate 95 southbound at Georgia-South Carolina border, mile marker 111.

Columbia County Inspection Station: Interstate 20 westbound at Georgia-South Carolina border, mile marker 188.

Douglas County Inspection Station: Interstate 20 westbound at Georgia-Alabama Border, mile marker 43.

Forsyth/Juliette: Interstate 75 southbound, mile marker 179.

Franklin County Inspection Station: Interstate 85 southbound at Georgia-South Carolina border, mile marker 169.

Lowndes County Inspection Station: Interstate 75 northbound at Georgia-Florida border, mile marker 23.

McIntosh County Inspection Station: Interstate 95 northbound at Georgia-Florida border, mile marker 55.

Troup County Inspection Station: Interstate 85 northbound at Georgia-Alabama border, mile marker 23.

ILLINOIS

Williamsville Scale: Interstate 55 southbound, mile marker 108.

INDIANA

Intestate 65 northbound, mile marker 72.

Interstate 65 southbound, mile marker 150.

Interstate 70 eastbound, mile marker 65

Interstate 70 eastbound and westbound, mile marker 107.

NEBRASKA

Day 1

Fremont: Highway 77/275 northbound and southbound, mile marker 123.

Hebron: Highway 81 northbound and southbound, mile marker 4.

Melia Hills rest area: Interstate 80 westbound, mile marker 431.

Nebraska City: Highway 2 eastbound and westbound, mile marker 501.

North Platte: Interstate 80 eastbound, mile marker 180, and westbound, mile marker 181.

Waverly: Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound, mile marker 415.

Day 2

Goehner truck parking area: Interstate 80 westbound, mile marker 375.

Waverly: Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound, mile marker 415.

North Platte: Interstate 80 eastbound, mile marker 180, and westbound, mile marker 181.

Nebraska City: Highway 2 eastbound and westbound, mile marker 501.

Fremont: Highway 77/275 northbound and southbound, mile marker 123.

Hebron: Highway 81 northbound and southbound, mile marker 4.

TEXAS