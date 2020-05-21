New TA Express now open in Mount Vernon, Texas

MOUNT VERNON, Texas — TravelCenters of America has opened a new TA Express in Mount Vernon, Texas. Formerly Duke’s Travel Plaza, the newly branded TA Express is at 300 SE Access Road, at exit 147 off Interstate 30. This new location expands the company’s total nationwide network of travel centers to 266.

Services and amenities include:

53 truck parking spaces.

Ample auto parking.

Diesel fueling with RFID and DEF at all lanes.

Gasoline fueling lanes.

Private showers.

Laundry room.

Drivers’ lounge.

Elaborate dog park.

Travel store.

Dining options include the Cotton Belt BBQ, Taco Casa and an on-site deli with freshly prepared, made-to-go options.