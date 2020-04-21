Pilot Co. takes steps to protect against COVID-19; donates $100k to St. Christopher Truckers Fund

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In an effort to protect both customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pilot Co. has implemented enhanced safety measures at the company’s network of 780 Pilot and Flying J travel centers across the country.

Starting this week, acrylic sneeze guards will be installed at diesel desks and other payment points at all locations. In addition, store team members will be equipped with reusable and washable cotton masks; all team members have been trained on proper wear and care for the masks, including washing their hands and masks after every use.

In addition, Pilot Co. is working to ensure the travel stops’ shelves are stocked with hand sanitizer, and the teams hope to soon have face masks available for purchase.

“To all professional drivers working tirelessly to deliver medical supplies, food and other essentials to those across North America: Thank you. Without you, our hospitals, grocery stores, factories and many other businesses would not have what they need to aid in the fight against COVID-19,” said Jimmy Haslam, CEO of Pilot Co.

“For the health and safety of our guests and team members, we are taking extra precautions to ensure we continue to have the food, fuel and resources you need to safely do your job and keep the supply chain moving,” he continued. “Our team is here for you, and we will get through this together.”

To further support professional drivers during this challenging time, especially those who cannot work due to illness or injury, Pilot Company has contributed $100,000 to the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund (SCF) to help professional drivers in times of need, and especially during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Our country depends on professional drivers to keep our economy moving every day,” Haslam said.

“When professional drivers are in need, we want them to know they can depend on the help provided by the St. Christopher Fund. We must work together as an industry to ensure drivers have the resources they need to safely do their jobs, support their families and keep the supply chain moving,” he said. “Despite these difficult and uncertain times, professional drivers continue to go above and beyond, and we are honored to do our part in supporting them with this donation.”

SCF is a nonprofit organization that aids professional drivers and their families who are out of work due to a recent illness or injury, the instances of which could increase as a result of the health and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Assistance from SCF may be in the form of direct payment to providers for household living expenses, such as rent/mortgage, utilities, vehicle payments and insurance. The fund also provides health and wellness programs for drivers, such as free vaccinations and smoking cessation assistance, with the aim toward preventing some medical illnesses and negative effects. Pilot Co. has partnered with SCF since 2015.

“Thank you, Pilot Co., for your generous and continued support of St. Christopher Fund,” said Shannon Currier, SCF director of philanthropy and development. “Professional drivers are facing this virus head-on as they crisscross the country delivering the essential supplies all Americans need, and this donation will help ensure that SCF will be there for our highway heroes when they need us most.”

Truckers in need of assistance from SCF can apply at truckersfund.org/application. To donate to SCF’s mission of supporting truckers and their families in financial need, visit truckersfund.org/donate or contact Shannon Currier at shannon@truckersfund.org