Trucking through COVID-19: As pandemic causes cancellations, Howes takes Hall of Fame inductions online

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Howes turns 100 years old this year and to celebrate, the company has launched the Howes Hall of Fame. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, large gatherings were canceled in mid-March, including the Mid-America Trucking Show, which is where the company had originally planned to unveil its nominees. That did not stop Howes, as the company carried on with its mission of honoring people, places and things that have contributed significantly to the industry.

“The Howes Hall of Fame is meant to recognize the individual pieces that make up these great industries as a whole, knowing full well that we wouldn’t have reached our centennial milestone without them,” stated President Rob Howes. “A big part of our 100 Year Celebration is to say ‘thank you.’ This seemed like the perfect kickoff opportunity to do just that.”

It is the intent of Howes that this platform serve as a vehicle to raise awareness of the inductees and all of their accomplishments. That is evident right away with the first inductee, Women In Trucking’s CEO and president, Ellen Voie. Voie has dedicated her life to advancing women in the industry and promoting their inclusion behind the wheel and on the road. Her contributions to trucking have been astounding, and Howes was excited to showcase her hard work.

“I am so honored to be the first inductee into the Howes Hall of Fame,” Voie said. “It’s really surreal to think that they are recognizing me and others for our contributions to the trucking industry. Just watching the video online takes my breath away.”

The second inductee into the Howes Hall of Fame has contributed not only to the trucking industry, but also to the music industry. Tony Justice has sold over 100,000 albums in the past nine years, all while averaging 2,500 miles per week as a professional truck driver.

“I’m the most blessed guy in the world. I get to live two childhood dreams,” Tony said. “I get to drive trucks and make music.”

Justice continued, “The thought that so many people are supporting my music and my dreams. I’d like to thank Howes for welcoming me into the Hall of Fame. As a 100-year-old, family-owned American company, it’s a real honor to be recognized by them.”

Howes will continue to announce its inaugural class of inductees online but will look to have formal in-person recognitions of its members once the COVID-19 pandemic is over. For more information and to view the videos of the current inductees, click here.