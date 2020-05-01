Wyoming issues first food-truck permit for Interstate 25 rest area, more sites expected

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation on April 30 approved the first food-truck vendor for operation at the state’s rest areas. G-Licious Catering of Cheyenne, Wyoming, is now offering burgers, sandwiches and breakfast foods at the Interstate 25 welcome center.

The move means commercial truck drivers and other motorists traveling along interstates 80 and 25 will more options for purchasing prepared food. The I-25 Welcome Center is close to the intersection of I-25 and Interstate 80.

Typically, WYDOT doesn’t allow food truck vendors or other businesses to sell items at the state’s rest areas. However, truck drivers and other motorists have found it difficult to buy food because restaurants have either closed or have restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, WYDOT decided to allow businesses to apply for a special-event permit to help feed travelers.

“We are pleased we are able to offer motorists this service at our rest areas,” said WYDOT Director K. Luke Reiner. “This service is for all motorists, but it is especially vital for our commercial truck drivers who are transporting critical supplies and food in our state and throughout our nation. Without those dedicated men and women, our nation would not be able to function.”

WYDOT’s special-event permit for food trucks requires vendors to follow certain guidelines. Vendors will provide trash cans and remove any trash daily, may be required to remediate any issues that impact WYDOT property and land, will need to supply other necessary documents, and will set up business at a specific location at a rest area.

Businesses that are interested in having their food-truck services at one of WYDOT’s rest areas are urged to contact department’s district offices for an application. A list of locations and office contact information can be found here.