David Compton:

Joining me today is Rob and Erica Howes from Howes Products, and Ellen Voie from Women in Trucking. Welcome, everybody.

Erica Howes:

Thank you.

David Compton:

Well, let’s first start with Rob and Erica. I hear this was a big year for Howes, and some special things are in the work. Tell us about it.

Rob Howes:

Yeah, we’re really excited to celebrate our hundredth year and wanted to give back to the customers that got us here. So that’s why I put together a platform called the Howes Hall of Fame. And Erica’s going to tell you a little more about that.

Erica Howes:

So the Howes Hall of Fame we put together to recognize those who have had a great influence and impact on the industry, both in trucking and in farming. When you’ve been in the business for 100 years, as long as we have, you know that it takes some special people to keep things moving. We launched the Hall of Fame last month, and we’re excited to show everybody what we have in there. You can visit it safely at any time, because it lives online.

Erica Howes:

It’s a great place to check out some interesting facts about Howes and see our inductees, the first of which is joining us today.

David Compton:

Well, first inductee. And congratulations goes to Ellen Voie, from Women in Trucking. Congratulations, Ellen.

Ellen Voie:

Thank you so much. And thank you Rob and Erica, for this honor. I appreciate it.

David Compton:

Well first of all, I want to encourage everybody to go to howesproducts.com and check out this Hall of Fame. I was really, really impressed today when I looked around. It is literally like walking into a museum. Technically, kudos to your tech team. This is almost like playing a video game. It was very interactive, and you guys have done a great job. Even got to Ellen’s section of the museum in the Hall of Fame, and it was really, really something.

David Compton:

Ellen, so what does this mean for Women in Trucking? I watched the video about Women in Trucking and yourself on the howesproducts.com Hall of Fame. Tell me: What does it mean?

Ellen Voie:

Well, it’s truly an honor, and what it means is that not only have we actually made a difference in the trucking industry, but we’re being recognized for it. And I really appreciate the Howes family for choosing me as the first inductee, but it’s really all of Women in Trucking and the passion that my whole team has to create a better industry, meaning more gender diversity at all levels. And thank you for letting me tell our story. That was so heartwarming.

David Compton:

Well, congratulations. So Rob and Erica, so tell me a little bit more about the process. I assume there’s going to be more inductees coming along. How are they selected and what do they get? I mean, what’s in it for them?

Erica Howes:

Yes, in the future, what we’re going to do is we’re going to have the people in the industries send in their nominees. We want to know who’s touched their lives and who’s made a difference for them.

Erica Howes:

In the meantime, the inductees get a lot of recognition. We send somebody to go and really listen to their story and let them tell it. And on top of that, they get some great items. They get some apparel and a trophy with our new mascot, the dog, on it, who really embodies what we stand for and what the people stand for, as well.

David Compton:

Well, very good. Well, Ellen, congratulations again. Can’t wait to see you styling all that Howes swag that you got for being the first nominee. And again, congratulations from all of us.

David Compton:

So to all of our viewers, I really want to encourage you to go to howesproducts.com. Check out the Hall of Fame. It’s really quite something. Thanks, everybody.

Rob Howes:

Thank you.

Ellen Voie:

Thank you.

Erica Howes:

Thanks