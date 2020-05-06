David Compton:

North Carolina attorney general, Josh Stein has filed the state’s first price gouging lawsuit of the coronavirus crisis against Charlotte based A-1 Towing Solutions Inc and owner David Satterfield.

The AG’s office accuses A-1 Towing and Satterfield of price gouging and engaging in deceptive trade practices and unfair debt collection practices during the COVID crisis.

The lawsuit claims A-1 Towing improperly and predatorily booted and towed trucks hauling food, water, bleach, and needed medical supplies, in spite the fact the truck drivers had obtained permission from the property owners to park.

Apparently some drivers were forced to pay fees up to $4,400 just to get the rigs back. The attorney general has obtained a restraining order keeping A-1 Towing and Satterfield from booting any more vehicles until a court hearing.

If you’ve been a victim of price gouging in the state of North Carolina during the COVID-19 crisis, you’re asked to contact the link below.