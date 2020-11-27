This week, our friends at The Truck Boss Show have a nutty job heist, Wreaths Across America, rock and roll hall of famers get recognition and the CDC updated COVID guidelines! Plus, catch up with some of our favorite industry leaders on their blessings this holiday season and watch as Matt and Joey pick apart the Thanksgiving meal!
Home Videos Other Trucking Videos Truck Boss Show — Thanksgiving Stack Hack & Thanksgiving Leftover Debate
Truck Boss Show — Thanksgiving Stack Hack & Thanksgiving Leftover Debate
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.