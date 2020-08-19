The Trucker News Channel – SC Port Terminal

In this episode we cover: Beer logistics going green | Paper products exempt again | SC ports new terminal

Hey, truckers, I’m Tucker. Anheuser-Busch’s beer transportation is about to be a little bit more ecofriendly

just as groceries and paper products are back on the list for hours of service exemptions during

the pandemic. Also, we’ll tell you why truckers hauling out of South Carolina ports are going to like a

new addition coming in March. That’s just a look at the stories we are covering and as well as our CAT

Scale rig of the week on this edition of The Trucker News Channel.

Anheuser-Busch is moving towards sustainable logistics by transitioning roughly 30% of its

dedicated fleet, more than 180 trucks, to renewable natural gas. In 2014 and 2015, Anheuser-Busch

converted 160 diesel fuel trucks in [Hustick 00:01:05] and St. Louis to compressed natural gas engines.

They are now looking to expand the fleets and invest in technology to transition to cleaner burning

natural gas.

The two fleets are expected to travel more than 8.5 million miles each year, but with the

missions reduced by more than 70%, the equivalent of taking off more than 66,000 cars off the road.

Nice work, Anheuser-Busch.

Well, just when we thought the toilet paper shortage was over, the FMCSA

has added paper products back to the list of loads that allow an exemption from some hours of service

restrictions. Groceries also made their way back on that list. The declaration initially enacted in March

after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic was previously set to expire this month, but has now been reexpanded

and extended another month. Keep in mind though, this exemption does not include loads

with small amounts of qualifying products. So, note to self, stuck up on TP. Got it.

This week’s rig of the week goes to Bobby McDonald of Antigonish, Nova Scotia. Bobby is with SM

Trucking, where he mostly does step deck hauling of lumber and equipment. Bobby has been an owneroperator

for the last couple of years, but he’s been trucking for 22 years in total. He’s usually out on his

2018 Peterbilt 389 for a couple of weeks at a time. But when he’s home, he likes to go out riding quads

with his girlfriend. It’s a beautiful rig, Bobby. Congratulations.

If you have a rig you’d like to profile here on the CAT Scale rig of the week, send us some photos

and videos to RigOfTheWeek@TheTrucker.com. Nice rig, Bobby.

Life for truckers hauling in and out of South Carolina ports will get a whole lot easier this spring.

The port’s new terminal, which opens in March, will have a direct connection for truckers to interstate

26. The concrete has been poured for the wharf, and buildings in booths for trucks are being finished.

The new terminal is the first phase of a $2 billion project for South Carolina’s busiest port that should

double the amount of cargo the facility can handle.

