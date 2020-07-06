In the most recent episode of the The Truck Boss Show, the team discusses Road Warrior nominations, entertainment hauling with Brian Brase, cranked up tunes with several musicians, nuclear verdicts, taxes and a patriot Stack Hack with Bonafide Trucking, Evan Steger and Brian Brase.
Home Videos Trucking News Videos The Truck Boss Show — Patriotic Stack Hack
The Truck Boss Show — Patriotic Stack Hack
15
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Tennessee DOT celebrates I-440 project completion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright joined state and local officials today to celebrate the completion...
Bridge named and dedicated to late OOIDA president Jim Johnston
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association announced that the bridge at I-70 and Grain Valley exit 24 will be dedicated to...
The Trucker News Channel – Getting $10 a mile
In this show we cover... - Trucker has stash of pipe bombs - Toll workers losing their jobs - Getting $10 a mile the hard way - Iowa...
#TruckerHatTip – PACCAR tips their hats to truckers
Join the PACCAR team as they tip their hats to America's truck drivers! PACCAR Parts, in conjunction with TRP, PacLease, Kenworth and Peterbilt Trucks has...