DETROIT — The Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway, part of Detroit’s Lodge Freeway, was dedicated Monday, Aug. 24.

State Rep. Leslie Love, who was instrumental in introducing legislation to name the freeway in honor of the Queen of Soul, was joined by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Michigan Department of Transportation Director Paul Ajegba and members of the Franklin family during the unveiling.

During the ceremony, Aretha Franklin’s granddaughters, Victorie Franklin and Grace Franklin, offered a stirring a cappella rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a hymn written in 1899 by James Weldon Johnson to celebrate the birthday of President Abraham Lincoln. During the ensuing years, the song has become known as the Black National Anthem.

For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here