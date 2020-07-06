NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright joined state and local officials today to celebrate the completion of the I-440 Reconstruction Project – the largest project in TDOT history.

“The I-440 project is a perfect example of the importance of investing in our infrastructure,” Governor Bill Lee said. “This roadway is a vital part of Nashville and Middle Tennessee’s transportation system, and it will now be capable of serving this community for decades to come.”

Last week, the prime contractor, Kiewit Infrastructure South Co., began removing construction signs and opening the newly reconstructed lanes to traffic, one month ahead of the contract completion date. The corridor was fully opened this morning.

The $154.8 million project features a new asphalt roadway which replaces the deteriorated concrete, three travel lanes in each direction plus auxiliary lanes, new lighting, new color overhead message boards, new landscaping, and ramp safety improvements at the 21st Avenue and Murphy Avenue exits.

The I-440 Reconstruction Project was one of 962 critical transportation projects included in the 2017 IMPROVE Act legislation. For more information on the I-440 Reconstruction visit www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-3/interstate-440.