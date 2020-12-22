OTR Capital

On The Truck Boss Show this week, a heroic owner-op couple, Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse results, COVID-19 Vaccine Ships, & Covid Relief tax impacts Pt 2. Plus, December’s “Maintenance Minute,” Broker Transparency Report Pt 1, & a Classic Show Truck Showcase!

For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here