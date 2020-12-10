Learn about all-time high rejections, the do’s and don’ts of cargo protection, a reminder to check those smoke detectors, and we dispel the myth diesel is dying. Plus, Brad Kuhn dives deep into rate calculation and Drove Technologies prepares for even more smart trailer tech!
Home Videos Trucking News Videos Truck Boss Show — Smart Trailer Tech & Freight Rate Deep Dive
Truck Boss Show — Smart Trailer Tech & Freight Rate Deep Dive
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.