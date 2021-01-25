The Truck Boss Show explores what to expect from California’s AB5 ruling, a crazy hitchhiker caught on camera, Matt & Joey’s Hood Debate, and ATRI breaks down how much it took to operate in 2020.
Home Videos Trucking News Videos Truck Boss Show — The Hood Debate & 2020 Cost Per Mile
Truck Boss Show — The Hood Debate & 2020 Cost Per Mile
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.