Hey, truckers. I’m Tucker. A truck carrying condiments is hit by a train in Texas and a state trooper takes a ride with a trucker in Nebraska. Also, the Walcott Truckers Jamboree goes to the dogs and cats as it’s annual pet contest recognizes drivers best friends. Don’t you worry your little heart, we definitely have pictures of the winners. That’s the rundown of the stories we’re covering this week as well as our CAT scale rig of the week, on this edition of The Trucker News Channel.

Well after last week’s story about a truck carrying raw meat turned into a roadside barbecue, this week we’ve got another truck struck by a train carrying the condiments. The Cibolo, Texas police reported that an 18 wheeler hauling condiments was high centered on the tracks when it was struck by a train. Luckily, the driver was able to exit the cab and no injuries were reported. With that said, truck drivers carrying cheese, tomatoes, onions, beware.

Although the story of Smokey and the Bandit would lead you to believe that truckers and police don’t get along, that’s just not the case for the good old state of Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol is lending their officers for Trooper in a Truck. Trooper in a Truck pairs police officers with truck drivers from the Nebraska Trucking Association, Werner Enterprises and several other trucking companies. They’ve all joined forces on this project in an ongoing effort to determine crash causing behavior by those pesky four wheel drivers.

Although owner operator, Zac Cooper, says his truck is still a work in progress, it is already cool enough to be this week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week. Zac’s 1998 Peterbilt 379 Extended Hood has a 550 horsepower Caterpillar 3406E engine and features a pearl white and baby blue frame with matching accents. Zac has had the engine overhauled, stretched the frame to 295 inches, added a window to the sleeper and refinished the exterior. He also added an air ride to the steering axle. The color scheme continues inside, with the dashboard and floor painted to match. Eventually, he wants to reupholster the interior in a white diamond with baby blue buttons motif. The truck now has more than two million miles on the odometer, but it’s still running strong. That’s why it’s the Rig of the Week. If you have a rig you would like us to feature here, on the CAT Scale Rig of the Week, send us an email at rigoftheweek@thetrucker.com. Thanks, Zac.

Even though the Walcott Truckers Jamboree was held virtually this year, the event was a success. As a part of the event, viewers voted on the best pet driver lookalike, as well as the best dressed pet. Jake the cat and driver Sue [Schmerheim 00:03:30] took first place for pet lookalike. While Cooper the dog and driver Rocky Johnson took second. Third place went to Yoda the dog and driver Jesse Cruz. Voters also gave special props to the best dressed pet with Dixie the dog, owned by Evan [Neilson 00:03:46], taking first place. Jake the cat taking second and Gypsy the dog owned by Martin [Sammies 00:03:52] and Cash the dog, owned by Nicki Higgins, both landing in third. And we can’t forget the best trick, Reno the dog, owned by John Jakes, took the award for this trick. Check out the video.

