In this episode we cover: House passes infrastructure bill |Record marijuana bust at border |CAT Scale Rig of the Week | DOT examiner sentenced

Hey truckers, I’m Tucker. The democrat-controlled house passed the Moving America Forward Act, which includes a hefty increase in liability insurance premiums for commercial vehicles. Border patrol agents made a record high marijuana seizure at the US northern border, and a Florida DOD medical examiner is sentenced for falsifying records. That’s just a quick look at the stories we covering, as well as our Cat Scale Rig of the Week on this edition of The Trucker News Channel.

The democratic-controlled house approved the Moving America Forward Act on July 1st, and it includes a $1.5 trillion plan to rebuild the nation’s crumbling infrastructure, pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into projects to fix roads, bridges, and other transportation-related needs. That’s a lot of asphalt.

The Invest in America Act, which was folded into the Moving America Forward Act, carries major implications for truckers if it’s passed through the republican-controlled Senate. An amendment to the Invest Act increases minimum financial liability premiums from 750,000 to two million.

Truckers had an ally, though, as representative Mike Bost, a republican from Illinois, introduced an amendment that would strip the requirement from the act. Unfortunately, the amendment didn’t make the cut and the higher insurance premiums were carried through in the bill. The Moving America Forward Act was approved by a 233 to 188 vote, mostly along party lines, and now moves to the republican-controlled Senate.

US Customs and Border Protection made a northern border record seizure of 9,472 pounds of marijuana that was discovered in a commercial shipment manifested as storage containers. The truck was driven by a 26 year old male who is a citizen of India and a permanent resident of Canada. The drugs were initially found during a non-intrusive inspection scan of the truck and a physical examination of the rig revealed 55 wooden pallet boxes containing vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana.

In total, officers seized 9,472 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of more than $20 million. This is the largest narcotic seizure recorded on the northern border and ranks 23rd in the US during the past five years. Between October 2019 and June 2020, ports within the Buffalo Field Office, which covers 16 ports of entry throughout the New York state, have made more than 700 narcotic seizures totaling more than 20,180 pounds.

This week’s Cat Scale Rig of the Week goes to Jeremy Ward’s Suzuki green 1995 Peterbilt 379. The truck is equipped with a Caterpillar 3406E engine and an 18 speed transmission. This is a special truck, but more for its history than its make and model.

Jeremy of Gladwin, Michigan was in high school when he saw this truck going down the road and mentioned it to his dad. To his surprise, his dad bought the truck, but eventually sold it to another company. Later on when Jimmy started his own trucking business, he bought the truck back. That’s why it’s the Cat Scale Rig of the Week.

Jeremy has put a lot of effort into his Peterbilt, repainting everything except for the distinctive checkered flags that adorn the sides, which he sanded and clear coated. He also added lime green lighting designed by American Super Light in North Hollywood, California.

Diesel Freaks in Gaylord, Michigan took care of the engine work. The 3406E engine now puts out 800 horsepower, creating enough torque to break the gears and the 13 speed transmission were replaced. In fact, the entire drive train from differentials forward is new. Nice rig. Although the truck is definitely show quality, Ward hasn’t entered it in any truck shows. If you have a rig you would like us to feature here on the Cat Scale Rig of the Week, send us an email at rigoftheweek@thetrucker.com.

A Florida-based certified medical examiner has been sentenced for falsifying US Department of Transportation physical examinations. The US District Court for the Southern District of Florida has sentenced Ronald Sherry to 180 days of home confinement, 60 months of probation, 500 hours of community service and $100 special assessment. Sherry was arrested in November and pled guilty in February to falsification of records and obstruction related to fraudulent medical examinations of CDL holders.

Working as a physician assistant, Sherry was also serving as a certified medical examiner. According to an FMCSA review, Sherry performed 10 times more DOT physicals in 2016 and 2017 than the national average. The US Department of Transportation’s Office of the Inspector General said Sherry was accused of making false entries on FMCSA medical exam forms and transmitting them to the FMCSA between March 2018 and March 2019.

Well, that's it for this edition.