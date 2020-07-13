In this episode, we cover: Roadside BBQ | Mack’s Nascar hauler wraps | Emergency landing

Tucker: Hey, you truckers. I’m Tucker. A truck carrying raw meat catches fire, creating an unexpected roadside barbecue, and Mack Trucks unveils its truck wraps for its NASCAR haulers to support military and frontline workers. Also, a plane makes an emergency landing in front of a truck on a Louisiana highway. You won’t want to miss that video. And that’s just a quick look at the stories we are covering on this edition of The Trucker News Channel.

Tucker: Lakeside California Fire Department officials reported that a tractor trailer carrying more than 41,000 pounds of raw beef caught on fire around 11:30 AM on Monday, July 6, shutting down a portion of Interstate 8 between Los Coches and Lake Jennings, California. Authorities say the fire was caused by overheated brakes, and no injuries were reported. The fire was extinguished, and the interstate reopened later that afternoon. However, the truck’s cargo was, well, barbecued.

Tucker: Mack Trucks, the official hauler of NASCAR, recently unveiled two customized truck wrap designs for its Mack Anthem haulers as part of the NASCAR Salutes Refreshed by Coca-Cola campaign. This annual event expresses gratitude to those who have served in the armed forces, but this year, the effort will also honor frontline workers battling the pandemic. Two of NASCAR’s Mack Anthem models will feature the winning wraps for the duration of the season as they crisscross the country throughout the NASCAR season, traveling thousands of miles between race locations.

Tucker: A truck driver traveling through Larose, Louisiana was pretty surprised when he saw a plane land on the highway in front of him. Lucky for us, his dash cam caught the whole thing. Longtime pilot, Howie Guidry, was about an hour into his flight and 2000 feet in the air when his plane experienced engine trouble. He knew he couldn’t make it back to an airport in time. So, he looked for the biggest highway he could find. Truck driver, Keith Gross, said he didn’t hear anything until the plane came into his line of sight. After landing, the pilot and the mechanic who was flying with him quickly pushed the plane off the highway.

