Hey truckers, I’m Tucker. A truck gets stuck under a bridge and Massachusetts, and California gets a few more renewable diesel stations. Plus, we’ll give you a look at a fitness contest just for truckers. Are you up for the challenge? And that’s just a quick look at the stories we’re recovering, as well as our Cat Scale Rig of The Week on this edition of the Trucker News Channel.

We all know there are some places a tractor trailer just shouldn’t go. This bridge in Amesbury, Massachusetts is definitely one of those places. Last week, police were called to Bailey Bridge for a report of a truck stuck under the bridge’s superstructure. Luckily there were no injuries, but the impact did tear the trailer’s roof, causing the cargo to be removed while the truck was still on the bridge. Although the bridge’s clearance is marked as being 10 feet, three inches, police said, this is not the first truck to be stuck in this area over the years. So watch out for those bridges.

California is once again looking to be environmentally friendly as renewable diesel producer Neste opens four new fueling stations in the Golden State, looking to make a 100% renewable diesel, more accessible. The stations are strategically located near major commercial freight routes with two in Wasco, one in Shafter, and another in Buttonwillow. Each location is supplied with fuel produced from a 100% sustainable raw materials that are compatible in all diesel engines. Neste says combining diesel engines with renewable diesel can provide fleet operators with a way to future proof their equipment as new rules come into effect.

This week’s Cat Scale Rig of the Week goes to Joanne O’Shaughnessy’s 1999 Freightliner. Joanne grew up around trucks in Indian Head, Saskatchewan, Canada. And once she turned 21, she was able to drive commercially in the United States. Eventually, she started her own business and then sold it, but she kept her beautiful 1999 Freightliner. I would too, that’s a nice rig.

After installing a new 6NZ Caterpillar engine and converting the original 18 speed transmission to a 13 speed, she pulls a step deck trailer hauling cross-border freight. The white truck with purple accents is decorated with an angel wings and cross motif design that matches a tattoo on her arm, as well as her CB handle, Highway Angel. The raised letter on the tires are hand painted with purple to match the truck’s design. If you have a rig, you would like us to feature here on the Cat Scale Rig of the Week, send us an email RigOfTheWeek@TheTrucker.com.

To close out our show. We want to tell you about a new fitness contest for professional drivers. The competition is designed to test the strength and conditioning of drivers and help get them on the road to better health. Check out this video and message from The Trucker Trainer, Bob Perry.

Hey drivers, Bob Perry here with Fit To Pass. I’m here today to tell you about an exciting new fitness competition that starts August the 3rd. First thing I need for you to do is go to FitToPass.com, look up at the right hand corner, that’s where you can sign up for the competition. Download the registration form, and then you can download the training manual. It goes for six weeks.

But hurry, because it’s the first 200 people who sign up and participate in the contest, you’re going to get one of these really cool hats sent you free. And you’re asking why six weeks, is because it’s about being safe as well as being fit. I want to make sure you’re ready because the real competition is in the last final week to see how many pushups you can do in your last one set.

So go to FitToPass.com. Read about all our great sponsors that are helping us put this contest on. And look at all the great prize you can win. We have first, second, third, fourth, and fifth prizes. Grand prize is a gold and silver championship belt buckle for men and women. Then we have prizes down to fifth place. So go to FitToPass.com today, sign up, and I’ll see you online.

Well, that’s it for this edition. If you’re watching this on YouTube, make sure to click that little red subscribe button below. You can also go to TheTrucker.com for all the latest news stories, just for truckers. On behalf of everyone here at the trucker news channel, thanks for watching and we’ll see you next time.