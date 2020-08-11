In this episode we cover: Wild Ride in Florida | SuperRigs | Remembering Bill Mack

A Florida man causes a stir as he takes a nine-mile ride on the hood of a semi truck. And the annual SuperRigs contest is going virtual and calling for entries. Is your rig super? Also, we'll pay tribute to the Midnight Cowboy, a longtime radio personality and friend to truck drivers, who passed away at the end of July.

Tucker Russ: Not sure if you saw this one last week, but social media was lit up with bizarre videos of a man clinging into the hood of a semi truck on the Florida Turnpike. Police received a call about a disoriented male, leaving his vehicle on an exit ramp. The man then crossed a concrete barrier between the north and southbound lanes of the Turnpike. A truck driver saw the man frantically waving and stopped to assist him. The man then jumped onto the hood of the truck and began hitting the windshield. After about nine miles, the truck was intercepted by Florida Highway Patrol. The man was taken into custody and to a local hospital for evaluation. The investigation, however, is still ongoing and we’re still left wondering, “Why?”

Tucker Russ: Well, as with many other trucking events, the annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs truck beauty contest will be virtual this year. Entries for the contest can be submitted August 10th through 21st. And the winners will be announced daily during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, September 14th through the 18th. First through third Best of Show awards will be presented in three categories: tractor, tractor trailer, and classic.

Tucker Russ: There will also be two special recognition categories with one award for each, including Most Hardworking Trucker, for which drivers are asked to submit their personal story of hard work over the past year. And there will also be a People’s Choice category. All winners will receive MyMilesMatter reward points and a Shell Rotella jacket. The Best of Show winner will be featured in the 2022 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar. So make sure those trucks are calendar ready, folks.

Tucker Russ: Well, we lost a good one. The trucking industry lost an icon on July 31st. Bill Mack, best known as the Midnight Cowboy had a career spanning six decades as a musician and a radio personality. In 1969, Mack landed at WBAP AM in Fort worth, which could be picked up nationwide during the overnight hours when he hosted an all night show, Open Road, that attracted a huge following, especially among truck drivers. Mack also hosted a syndicated radio show heard on more than 200 stations. He later made the switch to real satellite radio, remaining on SiriusXM until his retirement in 2012. Mack left his major mark on country music when a 13-year-old LeAnn Rimes recorded her number one hit, Blue, a song written by Mack nearly 30 years before she was even born. He will be missed. Thanks for everything. Midnight Cowboy.

Tucker Russ: Well, that’s it for this edition. If you’re watching us on YouTube, make sure to click that little red subscribe button below. You can also go to TheTrucker.com for all the latest news stories, just for truckers. On behalf of everyone here at The Trucker News Channel, thanks for watching, and we’ll see you next time.