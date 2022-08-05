TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Wife of former San Antonio trucking magnate charged in multi-million dollar fraud scheme

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Wife of former San Antonio trucking magnate charged in multi-million dollar fraud scheme
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Wife of former San Antonio trucking magnate charged in multi-million dollar fraud scheme
Francis Hall, the former co-owner of Bill Hall Jr. Trucking, turned herself into Bexar County authorities this week on a fraud warrant after authorities say she allegedly provided false payroll information to Texas Mutual Insurance Company and concealed payroll reports to get lower insurance premiums for her gravel hauling business.

SAN ANTONIO — Francis Hall, the former co-owner of Bill Hall Jr. Trucking, turned herself into Bexar County authorities this week on a fraud warrant after authorities say she allegedly provided false payroll information to Texas Mutual Insurance Company and concealed payroll reports to get lower insurance premiums for her gravel hauling business.

Fraud investigators with the Texas Department of Insurance’s Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) discovered that the alleged fraud occurred between 2009 and 2016, according to a news release.

“The scheme allowed the company and its owners to avoid more than $9 million in premium payments,” the news release stated.

Travis County prosecutor, Jessica Bergeman, who is a member of the DWC’s prosecution unit, obtained the indictment.

She said workers’ comp fraud is far from a victimless crime.

“The Texas workers’ compensation system is funded through premiums that employers pay,” Bergeman said. “The system relies on the integrity of all who participate to ensure that workers’ compensation is viable and able to protect injured workers.”

If Hall is convicted, she could face up to life in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE