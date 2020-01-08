Find your perfect truck driving job here.
TheTrucker.com is the industry’s leading source for long-haul truck driving jobs and job resources in the US!
Start your job search NOW!
About Trucker.com CDL Truck Driving Jobs
TheTrucker.com is the industry’s leading source for long-haul truck driving jobs and job resources in the US, with new job listings added daily. We help trucking companies find quality drivers, and help truck drivers find quality jobs. Whether you’re a company driver, owner operator, lease-purchase driver, team driver or student driver, TheTrucker.com has the best dedicated, local, regional and OTR job listings in the industry.
TheTrucker.com’s job search functionality is easy to use and allows you to set the search criteria that fits the job you are seeking. TheTrucker.com provides 8 different search criteria options when searching for jobs listings. Our Basic Search functionality allows you to search by driver type, trailer type, keyword and location. Our Advanced Search functionality allows you to search by trucking company, route type, experience and endorsement requirements. With this robust functionality, you may set the search criteria as specific or general as you want.
Our proprietary application processing system (APS) uses a sophisticated algorithm to match and automatically send qualified driver applications to the trucking company in real time. So, job applications are efficiently processed and submitted to the trucking company immediately after the APS matches the driver’s qualifications to the job requirements.
If you have thoughts, comments or suggestions on how we can further assist you in your job search, please Contact Us.