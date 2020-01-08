FAQs on Job Search

Why use TheTrucker.com for my truck driving job search?

There are several reasons! TheTrucker.com’s objective is to help professional truck drivers find quality truck driving jobs, and to help trucking companies find quality truck drivers. TheTrucker.com has the most comprehensive listing of truck driving jobs and job resources, and new and existing job listings are updated regularly. TheTrucker.com’s job search functionality is easy to use and allows job seekers to search for jobs by driver type, trailer type, route type, location, company, endorsement and experience requirements. Our proprietary application processing system (APS) uses a sophisticated algorithm to match and automatically send qualified driver applications to the trucking company in real time. So, your job application is efficiently processed and submitted to the trucking company immediately after the APS matches your qualifications to the job requirements.

What search criteria can be used when searching for truck driving jobs on TheTrucker.com?

To make your truck driving job search easy, TheTrucker.com provides 8 different search criteria options when searching for jobs listings. So, when searching for truck driving jobs, you may set the search criteria that fits the job you are seeking, and you may set the search criteria as specific or general as you want. Our Basic Search functionality allows the job seeker to search by driver type, trailer type, keyword and location. Our Advanced Search functionality allows the job seeker to search by trucking company, route type, experience and endorsement requirement. For information on each driver type, trailer type, route type and endorsement, visit Truck Driving Job Resources.

What is a CDL and what are the different classes of CDLs?

A commercial driver's license (CDL) is a driver's license required to operate large, heavy, or placarded hazardous material vehicles in commerce in the US. The type or “class” of CDL a truck driver needs depends on the type of commercial motor vehicle operated. A truck driver may hold a CDL in one of three classes: Class A, Class B, and Class C. For more information on the different classes of CDLs, why a CDL is needed, as well as cost, experience and other requirements to get a CDL, visit Truck Driving Job Resources.

What are the different Driver Types?

Driver Type refers to employment situations or driving arrangements in which a truck driver operates. The most common truck driver arrangements include: Company Driver : Drivers employed by a specific company that maintains its own fleet of trucks. “Companies” can be (1) trucking carriers that exist for the sole purpose of transporting freight of others, or (2) companies that carry its own freight to support its own company’s product or service.

: Drivers employed by a specific company that maintains its own fleet of trucks. “Companies” can be (1) trucking carriers that exist for the sole purpose of transporting freight of others, or (2) companies that carry its own freight to support its own company’s product or service. Lease-Purchase : Drivers hired by carriers where the truck is leased to the driver for a fee until the truck is paid off and the driver assumes ownership of the truck.

: Drivers hired by carriers where the truck is leased to the driver for a fee until the truck is paid off and the driver assumes ownership of the truck. Owner Operator (OO) : Drivers who own the truck he or she operates as an independent business. Owner operators can also be referred to as "independent contractors."

: Drivers who own the truck he or she operates as an independent business. Owner operators can also be referred to as "independent contractors." Team Driver: Drivers operating with a partner who shares driving duties and other tasks with the other partner. For more information on Driver Types, including how to become each driver type, as well as job requirements, personal characteristics, compensation and pay structures, visit Truck Driving Job Resources.

What are the different Trailer Types?

Trailer Type (or equipment type) refers to the cargo a truck driver is hauling. Whether it’s dry goods, refrigerated goods, gasoline, or livestock, drivers are required to know how to handle their truck, their trailer and the cargo they are pulling. Different types of materials require different types of trailers, and each type of trailer offers drivers its own challenges. For more information on Trailer Types, including what types of companies hire each trailer type, as well as requirements of the driver, endorsements needed, compensation and pay structures, visit Truck Driving Job Resources.

What are the different Route Types?

Route Type refer to the driving routes that a truck driver is assigned. The most common route types in the trucking industry include: Dedicated Routes : These routes are assigned to specific drivers who drive the specifically assigned routes and no others.

: These routes are assigned to specific drivers who drive the specifically assigned routes and no others. Local Routes : These routes are locally based routes that generally run daily and include several stops to offload cargo.

: These routes are locally based routes that generally run daily and include several stops to offload cargo. Regional Routes : These routes are within a specific region which may be as small as a few counties in a state, a state itself, or a number of states.

: These routes are within a specific region which may be as small as a few counties in a state, a state itself, or a number of states. Over the Road (OTR) Routes: OTR routes are longer regional or cross-country routes which often make one delivery or several deliveries along the way. For more information on Route Types, including the pros and cons of driving each, visit Truck Driving Job Resources.

What is an endorsement?

Endorsements are required “permissions” (or certifications) for CDL holders driving and hauling various types of equipment and freight. Although there are more endorsements available, the most common endorsements for long haul truck drivers include: Doubles/Triples : This endorsement is required for drivers hauling double or triple trailers.

: This endorsement is required for drivers hauling double or triple trailers. HazMat (hazardous material) : This endorsement is required for transporting hazardous materials such as flammable liquids, combustible liquids, gases, and other explosive materials.

: This endorsement is required for transporting hazardous materials such as flammable liquids, combustible liquids, gases, and other explosive materials. Tanker: This endorsement is required for operating a tank vehicle, both vehicles designed with a permanent or temporary tank attached. For more information on endorsements, different types of endorsements, requirements and cost of obtaining endorsements, additional compensation opportunities for truck drivers with endorsements, visit Truck Driving Job Resources.

Do you provide information on the trucking companies listing truck driving jobs?

In most cases, YES! Along with the truck driving job listing, each company may provide information about their company which is included on their Carrier Profile page. The Carrier Profile page is accessible by clicking See Carrier Profile next to the trucking company name and logo when reviewing the detailed job listing on the Job Listing Detail page.

Does it cost anything to submit a job application on TheTrucker.com?

Absolutely not! TheTrucker.com provides a comprehensive list of truck driving jobs and its truck driving job resources FREE to use 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. TheTrucker.com’s objective is to make it FREE and EASY for drivers to find the highest quality truck driving job listings and job resources needed when searching for a job.

Can I submit a job application for more than one job listing?

Absolutely! In fact, we encourage you to apply for all jobs that you have an interest and that your qualifications meet the job requirements. The more job you apply that match your qualifications, the better your chances for finding the best job for you. To apply for all jobs that meet your qualifications, Click Here.

How do I know that my application has been submitted?

Once you submitted your application on TheTrucker.com, you will immediately receive a message on the screen of your computer or mobile device that your application has been submitted. In addition, a confirmation email will be sent to the email address provided in the job application. If you do not receive this confirmation email, please check your spam or junk folder and add us to your contact list so you receive future emails. If you determined you did not receive the email confirmation, please Contact Us.

How quickly is my job application processed and submitted to the trucking company?

Immediately! TheTrucker.com processes job applications through its proprietary application processing system (APS) which uses a sophisticated algorithm to match and automatically send qualified driver applications to the trucking company in real time. So, your job application is efficiently processed and submitted to the trucking company immediately after the APS matches your qualifications to the job requirements.

How quickly will a trucking company contact me after submitting my job application?

Response time from the trucking companies will vary based on various factors, including the urgency of the hiring needs of each company, the amount of resources each company dedicates to processing applications and the number applications each company receives. Truck driver applicants will increase their chances of being contacted by trucking companies by applying to all jobs that meet their qualifications. To apply for all jobs that meet your qualifications, Click Here.

Will I receive a response from every trucking company that I submit an application?

Trucking companies may or not may respond to all truck driving jobs applications, depending on each company’s hiring policies and procedures and current driver needs. Also, it is possible that a trucking company may not respond to truck driving job applicants if their truck driving experience does not match their minimum hiring requirements or immediate truck driver hiring needs. Truck driver applicants will increase their chances of being contacted by trucking companies by applying to all jobs that meet their qualifications. To apply for all jobs that meet your qualifications, Click Here.

Are new truck driving job listings added to TheTrucker.com regularly?

Yes! TheTrucker.com adds and updates existing job listings immediately as new truck driving job listings are received from trucking companies hiring truck drivers. Whether you’re a company driver, owner-operator, lease-purchase driver, team driver or student driver, TheTrucker.com has the most up to date local, regional, OTR and dedicated truck driving job listings in the trucking industry.

Is my personal information secure?