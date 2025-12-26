TheTrucker.com
Fatigued driver hits 18-wheeler in Texas on Christmas morning

By Bruce Guthrie -
Fatigued driver hits 18-wheeler in Texas on Christmas morning. (Courtesy KTRE)

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — An elderly man was only slightly injured after crashing into an 18-wheeler early Christmas morning.

The incident occurred in the early morning on Christmas Day. That is when the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a reckless driver. Deputies located the vehicle and attempted to stop it but were unable to get the vehicle stopped.

According to a social media post, while deputies were following the vehicle, it crashed into an 18-wheeler.

“The driver was an elderly gentleman who was fatigued and falling asleep while driving,” Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said. “There was no alcohol involved. Thankfully, there were no serious injuries, only minor injuries, but multiple vehicles were damaged and the situation could have ended much worse.”

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
