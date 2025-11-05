ATRI welcomes two industry leaders to board

The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) is announcing the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors.

Mike Ludwick, president and ceo, Bison USA, Winnipeg, MB.

Michael Kiely, president, Global Government Affairs, UPS, Washington, D.C.

“ATRI has always benefitted from an engaged Board of Directors, and we welcome the addition of Mr. Ludwick and Mr. Kiely,” said Rebecca Brewster, ATRI president and COO. “Both gentlemen are long-time supporters of ATRI, and we look forward to working with them.”

The appointments were made by ATRI Chairman of the Board Derek Leathers, Werner Enterprises chairman, CEO.

Mike Ludwick

Ludwick joined Bison Transport in 1997 and was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer in June 2024, following his tenure as Chief Administrative Officer. In addition to leading Bison Transport’s Canadian operations, Ludwick serves as President of Bison USA, overseeing the company’s American subsidiary. Prior to joining Bison full-time, he provided information technology services to the company as an independent contractor. Ludwick previously served as a member of ATRI’s Research Advisory Committee from 2019-2024.

Michael Kiely

Kiely began his career with UPS in 1992 as a management trainee and subsequently held a series of leadership positions within the company’s finance and accounting functions across New York, Georgia, and Belgium. In 2001, he was appointed Managing Director of Finance and Accounting for UPS’s Northern European operations, where he directed all aspects of finance, accounting, taxation, and benefits management across seven countries. Kiely transitioned to UPS’s Government Affairs division in 2005 and was named President of U.S. Government Affairs in 2020. In that capacity, he oversaw the development and execution of legislative and regulatory strategies on a wide range of policy matters at both the federal and state levels. In 2023, Kiely was named President of Global Government Affairs, where he’s responsible for leading UPS’s legislative strategy and advocacy efforts pertaining to the company’s global and domestic business units.