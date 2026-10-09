Averitt named Regional Carrier of the Year by Transportation Insight and Nolan Transportation Group

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt has been named a Regional Carrier of the Year by Transportation Insight and Nolan Transportation Group, recognizing the company’s service, performance and partnership over the past year.

“We’re honored to receive this award from Transportation Insight and Nolan Transportation Group,” said Kent Williams, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Averitt. “Strong partnerships are built on consistency, communication and delivering on our commitments, and we appreciate the trust they’ve placed in our team. This award reflects the associates across our network who work every day to provide the level of service our customers expect.”

According to Averitt, through its Power of One approach, Averitt provides customers with access to a range of transportation and logistics services, including less-than-truckload, truckload, dedicated and distribution through a single transportation partner.