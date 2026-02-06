Averitt opens new Ocala, Florida facility

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt is announcing the opening of its newest facility in Ocala, Fla., marking the first time since 2017 the company has constructed a new service center in a market where it didn’t already have a facility.

“We specifically chose to expand in Ocala because region is experiencing record-setting growth,” said Barry Blakely, president, COO, Averitt. “While we have serviced the Ocala market through our Jacksonville and Orlando facilities for many years, the addition of a service center in the market will allow us to offer customers greater flexibility, more distribution space, and will improve our operational efficiencies.”

Ocala Facility

The service center features a 53-door facility with 36,000 square feet of dock space, as well as ample truck and trailer parking and designed to support scalable growth. The facility is positioned near Interstate 75 in Ocala, which will enable the company to provide even greater flexibility and more responsive service for shippers in the region and throughout the South.

According to a company press release, the new facility reinforces Averitt’s long-term growth strategy while creating new opportunities to serve customers and support commerce in one of Florida’s fastest growing regions. The new location will equip the company to provide Ocala-area shippers with even more capacity on same-day across town shipments, local and regional truckload moves, warehouse space, same-day cross-town cartage, night and weekend pickups and deliveries, trailer switching, local expedited runs and storage.

“We are especially proud of how the staffing of our Ocala facility has progressed,” Blakely said. “Nearly all of the associates in Ocala are existing Averitt associates who have transferred from other locations within our system. They bring firsthand knowledge of our culture, our standards, and what it means to take care of customers and each other.

Averitt’s Ocala facility is located at 3386 Northwest 35th Street Road.

