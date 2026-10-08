Coast Counties Peterbilt expands into northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. — Coast Counties Truck & Equipment Company Co., doing business as Coast Counties Peterbilt, is announcing the acquisition of Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment LLC., expanding the company’s Peterbilt dealership operations into northern Nevada.

The acquisition brings together two established Peterbilt organizations with a shared commitment to customers, employees and the trucking industry.

“John Phillips and his team have built a tremendous business in Northern Nevada, and we have a great deal of respect for what they have accomplished,” said Mike Sorensen, president of Coast Counties. “We’re excited to bring our organizations together, support the great team already in place and build on the strong foundation they have created.”

The Reno operation will continue serving customers through truck sales, parts, service and PacLease, while gaining access to the broader resources and support of Coast Counties Peterbilt.

“Our business ultimately comes down to keeping customers moving,” Sorensen said. “This combination gives us another outstanding group of people and an important new market in which to deliver on that commitment.”

The acquisition marks Coast Counties Peterbilt’s expansion beyond California and reflects the company’s continued commitment to the Peterbilt brand and commercial trucking industry throughout the West.