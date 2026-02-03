Diesel prices continue to climb

For the third week in a row, diesel prices have risen again.

According to the US Energy Information Administration’s weekly report, diesel prices rose again, this week by nearly six cents per gallon.

The price for a gallon of diesel rose from $3.624 to $3.681.

Every region reported increases with the New England Region and the Central Atlantic Region as well as the California Region reported double-digit increases.

The New England Region rose by more than 21 cents per gallon from $4.019 to $4.235 while the Central Atlantic Region climbed from $3.876 to $3.988. California increased from $4.712 to $4.830.

The national average price rose by more than two cents from the same week a year ago.