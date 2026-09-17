Fleetio expands AI Service Advisor to save fleets 2.5 hours per repair

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Fleetio is announcing the general availability of AI Service Advisor for fleet customers.

“We’re moving toward a world where fleet technology does more than surface information,” said Jorge Valdivia, CTO, Fleetio. “It should understand the context behind a decision, apply what it has learned from years of operational data, and help determine the right action in the moment. AI Service Advisor brings that intelligence directly into the maintenance workflow by automating routine decision-making to help fleets focus on the situations that require experience, ultimately driving real cost savings.”

AI Service Advisor

AI Service Advisor is a built-in maintenance expert designed to help fleets make faster maintenance decisions and automate routine processes. Built on one of the largest proprietary fleet maintenance datasets in North America, Service Advisor assessed more than $1.4 billion in maintenance spend during a six-month open beta, helping assets return to service an average of 2.5 hours sooner per repair.

According to Fleetio, since the open beta, Service Advisor has expanded from helping teams evaluate maintenance to automating more steps across the maintenance workflow. It prioritizes issues that need attention, evaluates repairs in context, drafts service, advances low-risk approvals within fleet-defined policies, and closes routine follow-up after service. For fleets, that means fewer delays between identifying a problem and initiating repairs, reducing time in the shop and avoiding unnecessary spend. Growing adoption reflects that value, with 1 in 3 fleets on the platform using AI to prioritize work and get more from their fleet data.

Saving Time

“The fact that I don’t have to go line by line on every work order is huge. AI Service Advisor is incredible because there’s absolutely no way one person can catch everything,” said Jill Perry, fleet administration manager at Ramos Oil. “By automatically flagging items that require a deeper dive, Service Advisor just makes my life so much easier and less time-consuming. That alone easily saves me an hour and a half a day, which can add up to about 400 hours a year saved.”

According to Fleetio, fleets are increasingly managing more maintenance signals, making it difficult to know what needs immediate attention and what can proceed safely. Service Advisor helps fleets scale the judgment of their best maintenance experts without adding another process to manage. By automatically resolving more than 2,000 maintenance issues each month, it eliminates routine follow-up after service and keeps maintenance records current. Behind that intelligence are 14 years of maintenance data spanning millions of assets and tens of millions in repair orders.

Fleet-Specific Intelligence

Service Advisor applies fleet-specific intelligence throughout the maintenance process by:

Drafting work orders from maintenance signals, helping teams start with a recommended plan.

Assessing in-progress maintenance against fleet history, costs, warranty opportunities and maintenance patterns to surface the work that deserves a closer look and identify opportunities to bundle maintenance.

Prioritizing issues, allowing teams to focus on items with the highest operational impact.

Automatically resolving eligible issues and approving low-risk repairs within fleet-defined policies to reduce manual follow-up.

“Service Advisor represents the next phase of Fleetio’s approach to embedded intelligence, building toward an operational brain that connects fleet data to decisions,” Fleetio said. “Additional capabilities will expand that intelligence across the platform in the coming year, while fleet managers continue to control which decisions move automatically.”