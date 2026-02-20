Fleetworthy unifies brands

ALBANY, N.Y. — Fleetworthy is unifying its brands under a single Fleetworthy brand, marking an important step toward a more cohesive fleet readiness experience.

“Our customers have an incredibly complex job, and they have shared with us what they need most,” said Tom Fogarty, CEO, Fleetworthy. “Managing tolls, bypass, safety and compliance should not require multiple systems and vendors. A single Fleetworthy brand and our product innovations and integrations will continue to make it easier to ensure fleet readiness.”

Three Company Products, One Unified Brand

Bestpass by Fleetworthy and Drivewyze by Fleetworthy, previously operating as distinct sub-brands, have transitioned into the Fleetworthy brand. The company’s products are organized under three core solutions designed for fleets and owner-operators:

Toll Management (formerly Bestpass by Fleetworthy)

Weigh Station Bypass (formerly Drivewyze by Fleetworthy)

Safety and Compliance (formerly CPSuite by Fleetworthy)

Brand Transitions

As part of the brand transition, Fleetworthy has begun advancing the product experience across its offerings. Initial updates include shared access points, aligned application interfaces, and reporting integration between toll management and weigh station bypass solutions. Additional enhancements and integrations across safety and compliance capabilities will be introduced over the coming months toward a fully unified product experience.

“Fleetworthy’s safety alerts will continue as key offerings as the company transitions its mobile and in-cab experiences,” Fleetworthy said. “Existing offerings such as Drivewyze Safety+ and Drivewyze Free will remain available today, with branding updates to Fleetworthy Safety+ and Fleetworthy Foundations rolling out as part of a new Fleetworthy mobile app experience.”

Fleetworthy Foundations

Fleetworthy Foundations will serve as a foundational entry point to the platform, delivering essential safety alerts at no cost while expanding into broader capabilities that support fleet readiness, driver engagement and operational efficiency.

For government agency partners, Fleetworthy Infrastructure Solutions (FIS) is rebranded from Drivewyze Infrastructure Services (DIS). This product line continues to support the public sector with infrastructure and safety technology, including weigh station bypass infrastructure, safety alerts and truck parking solutions.

“These updates underscore Fleetworthy’s ongoing investment in simplifying fleet operations, enabling carriers to manage safety, compliance, tolling and bypass through a single, cohesive technology suite with AI-enabled automation and insights,” Fleetworthy said.

Readiness is All

According to Fleetworthy, the compay’s approach is resonating across the industry. In a recent market report, analyst firm Frost & Sullivan named Fleetworthy as Company of the Year for delivering the only complete, end-to-end fleet technology that combines tolling, weigh station bypass, safety, and compliance. The brand unification reflects a broader industry shift toward integrated technology platforms that reduce vendor complexity and streamline fleet operations.

“Time is our most valuable resource,” said Michael Lasko, vice president of EHS and auality at Boyle Transportation. “Consolidating our providers under Fleetworthy gives us time back, and that helps us protect our drivers, customers and reputation.”