FTR: U.S. trailer orders dip in November

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — FTR is reporting a dip in U.S. trailer net orders in November.

Orders fell 19% month-over-month (m/m) to 13,071 units and plunging 45% year-over-year (y/y). The decline highlights the fragility of demand as October’s seasonal lift proved short-lived rather than the start of a sustained recovery.

Order volumes remain well below historical norms, pressured by tariff-driven trailer cost increases, soft freight demand, tight margins, and limited confidence in near-term rate recovery. The sharp y/y drop suggests fleets are deferring discretionary replacements deeper into 2026 and possibly 2027. Growth-oriented ordering is unlikely until freight fundamentals and fleet profitability materially improve.

“For 2025 to date, net trailer orders total 148,862 units, up 7% y/y,” FTR said. “However, as we have noted previously, part of 2025’s y/y gain results from demand early in the year that normally would have occurred in 2024 as many fleets held off until after the November election. A more meaningful comparison period is the 2026 order season. September-November 2025 orders are down a concerning 28% y/y.”