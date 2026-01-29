Gary Horton named CEO of ACI Transport

FERNDALE, Mich. — ACI Transport is naming Gary Horton, ACI co-founder, as the company’s new CEO.

Aaron Freedman, co-founder of ACI, will step into the newly established role of chief strategy officer.

“As the co-founder of ACI Transport, there is no one better suited than Gary to lead the company as we kick off our second decade in business,” Freedman said. “As the shepherd of our operations team, Gary has been indispensable in navigating the rapidly evolving transport industry and has played a significant role in fostering a work environment where everyone feels valued. His leadership is integral to the company’s success, and I look forward to seeing what he accomplishes as he takes on this role.”

Gary Horton

Horton founded ACI Transport alongside Freedman in 2015. Since then, he has served as the firm’s COO, overseeing day-to-day operations and ensuring thousands of weekly shipments arrive at their destination on time and safely. He began his professional career in the hospitality industry, where he developed a passion for problem-solving, community-building and servant leadership.

“It has been an honor to work side by side with Aaron since day one to transform ACI Transport into a dominant force in the industry with a solid track record of success,” Horton said. “Building on the momentum of the past decade, ACI Transport is starting the year with renewed purpose as we launch an ambitious new chapter for our company. I look forward to leading our talented team in this new role and working closely with them to advance our shared vision of revolutionizing the transport experience.”

Aaron Freedman

As CSO, Freedman will be focused on the next phase of ACI Transport’s evolution. Leading the firm’s strategic expansion efforts, he will work closely with Horton and the company’s executive team to shape the future of the company and deepen its presence in the industry and beyond.

“Over the past 10 years, ACI Transport has grown its carrier network to over 23,000+ partners — delivering reliable, transparent and service-driven solutions across the country,” ACI said. “The company has reached nearly $20 million in revenue and recently solidified its presence in metro Detroit with a headquarters acquisition in downtown Ferndale.”