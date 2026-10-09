Geotab integrates J1979-2 protocol to California truck compliance offering

ATLANTA, Ga. — Geotab is announcing announced a new certification with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to integrate the J1979-2 protocol into its Clean Truck Check compliance solution.

“With this milestone, Geotab is among the first companies in the industry to make the J1979-2 protocol available to customers as part of a fully integrated telematics offering, helping fleets avoid manual data collection and associated vehicle downtime,” Geotab said.

Clean Truck Check

CARB’s Heavy-Duty Inspection and Maintenance (HD I/M) program, also known as the Clean Truck Check, applies to heavy-duty vehicles operating in California, including vehicles registered outside the state. The integration of J1979-2 represents a significant advancement in emissions compliance technology as it enables more standardized and secure access to vehicle emissions data directly from compliant telematics devices.

According to Geotab, by embedding J1979-2 into its Clean Truck Check solution, Geotab empowers fleets operating in California to streamline compliance processes, reduce administrative burden and minimize unnecessary vehicle downtime. Customers can now leverage a single, scalable platform which automatically collects and transmits required emissions data.

“Regulatory requirements are evolving rapidly, and fleets need solutions that not only address today’s mandates but are future proofing for what’s next,” said Sabina Martin, vice president of product at Geotab. “By integrating J1979-2 into our Clean Truck Check offering, we’re delivering a future-ready compliance pathway and reinforcing our commitment to helping customers stay compliant both now and in the years ahead.”

The GO9 family of devices automatically recognizes whether an eligible truck uses J1939, J1979 or J1979-2. The device collects and prepares the required data through the fleet’s existing Clean Truck Check workflow. Fleets can use the same device and process across trucks that use different protocols, without manually changing settings or adding a separate tool.

As regulatory agencies increasingly adopt standardized digital reporting frameworks, early adoption of protocols like J1979-2 positions fleets to adapt more easily to policy changes. Geotab’s proactive integration underscores its broader commitment to innovation, data integrity and long-term regulatory alignment.

For more information about Geotab’s Clean Truck Check solution and J1979-2 integration, click here.