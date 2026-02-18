Kenworth Sales Company named 2025 Kenworth Dealer of the Year

CARSLBAD, Calif. — Kenworth Sales Company was named the 2025 Kenworth Dealer of the Year for the United States and Canada at the recent annual Kenworth Dealer Meeting.

“It is an honor to be named Kenworth’s North American Dealer of the Year,” said Kyle Treadway, Kenworth Sales Company president. “Customer service has been a top priority since our business was founded 80 years ago, and I believe that commitment – paired with delivering best-in-class products, services and facilities – has played a significant role in our long-term success and growth. I appreciate our partnership with Kenworth, am incredibly proud of our team, and look forward to many more years of serving this great industry.”

Kenworth Sales Company

Kenworth Sales Company’s key achievements included increasing heavy-duty market share, achieving 100% PremierCare Gold at all locations, reinvesting in their business (opening four stores in one year), significant PACCAR Financial Corp. (PFC) utilization and strong participation in the TRP store program.

Kenworth Sales Company executives were presented with the award, an Italian hand-crafted crystal eagle inlaid with 24 karat gold talons. Kenworth Sales Company was also honored with a Dealer Excellence Gold Award.

“We congratulate Kenworth Sales Company for exceptional performance across all dealer excellence measurement categories and for exemplifying what it means to be a World’s Best Dealer,” said Jim Walenczak, Kenworth general manager and PACCAR vice president. “With the longest tenure in the Kenworth dealer network, Kenworth Sales Company continues the Treadway family legacy by consistently raising the bar. Congratulations to the entire Kenworth Sales Team on an outstanding year in 2025.”

Additional Awards

During the Dealer Meeting awards ceremony, Kenworth also presented eight Gold Dealer Excellence Awards, six Silver Dealer Excellence Awards and the following individual achievement awards:

PremierCare Gold Dwell Time Dealer of the Year

CSM Companies – Wisconsin received the PremierCare Gold Dwell Time Dealer of the Year award, which promotes the importance of service excellence and getting customers back on the road. CSM Companies achieved 100% PremierCare Gold certification at all seven of their locations and maintained outstanding dwell time throughout the year.

PACCAR Engines Dealer of the Year

Truckworx Kenworth received Kenworth’s PACCAR Engines Dealer of the Year award. Truckworx Kenworth ordered the most trucks with PACCAR engines in the dealer network, achieved strong heavy-duty market share and an impressive PACCAR engine mix.

Kenworth Medium-Duty Dealer of the Year

MHC Kenworth – Texas was named Kenworth Medium-Duty Dealer of the Year. The dealer retailed an impressive number of medium-duty trucks, grew medium-duty market share 4% and is 100% PremierCare Gold certified at all 17 of their locations.

Kenworth Parts and Service Dealer of the Year

CIT Trucks captured the Kenworth Parts and Service Dealer of the Year award. The dealer exemplified service excellence by achieving 100% PremierCare Gold at all 12 of their locations. CIT Trucks was a top performer for PACCAR Parts with strong PACCAR Parts purchase growth, outside salespeople per location, and TRP purchase growth.

Kenworth Gold Awards

The Kenworth Dealer Excellence Gold Award is presented to a select number of Kenworth dealers each year that achieve the highest level of performance in the Kenworth dealer network. Kenworth Sales Company was selected as Kenworth Dealer of the Year from among Kenworth’s eight Gold Award winners for 2025. The other gold award winners were:

Kenworth Amos achieved impressive heavy-duty and medium-duty market share, achieved strong Parts purchase growth, strong PFC heavy-duty market share.

Wallwork Kenworth was recognized for growing heavy-duty market share, strong MX mix and medium-duty market share, Parts purchase growth and high service capacity.

Truckworx Kenworth achieved strong heavy-duty market share growth, medium-duty market share and Parts loyalty, Parts purchase growth and an impressive PFC heavy-duty market share.

Inland Kenworth – U.S. was recognized for strong heavy-duty market share, reinvestment rate, Parts loyalty, Parts purchase growth and 100% PremierCare Gold certification at all nine of their locations.

Kenworth Maska was recognized for heavy-duty and medium-duty market share, Parts purchase growth, TRP store program participation and PFC heavy-duty market share.

Papé Kenworth achieved strong heavy-duty market share growth, medium-duty market share, Parts loyalty, reinvestment rate, PFC heavy-duty market share, and 100% PremierCare Gold at all 27 of their eligible locations.

MHC Kenworth – North Carolina was recognized for their strong heavy-duty market share growth, medium-duty market share, Parts retail sales growth, Parts purchase growth and 100% PremierCare Gold certification at all locations.

Kenworth Silver Awards

The Kenworth Dealer Excellence Silver Award is presented to a select number of Kenworth dealers each year that exemplify service, sales, operations and facility excellence among the Kenworth dealer network. The six recognized dealers were:

Kenworth of Louisiana.

Roberts Kenworth.

Kenworth of Pennsylvania.

CSM Companies – Nebraska.

Whiteford Kenworth.

MHC Kenworth – Texas.

Kenworth Dealer Major Anniversaries

Kenworth also celebrated major Kenworth dealer anniversary milestones reached in 2025:

80 years – Kenworth Sales Company.

55 years – GreatWest Kenworth.

50 years – Whiteford Kenworth.

50 years – New England Kenworth.

50 years – CIT Trucks.

45 years – Kenworth Truck Centres of Ontario.

40 years – Kenworth Amos.

35 years – Kenworth Maska.

35 years – Kenworth Montreal.

35 years – MHC Kenworth – Oklahoma.

30 years – MHC Kenworth – Kansas.