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New ATRI research identifies key telematics performance measures for carriers

By Dana Guthrie -
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New ATRI research identifies key telematics performance measures for carriers
ATRI study highlights critical telematics metrics for improved carrier performance.

WASHINGTON — The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) is releasing new research identifying the telematics measures and functionalities that have the greatest importance to motor carriers for improving safety, operations and maintenance.

“This research identifies the performance metrics that fleets find most valuable, and highlights those that, for some carriers, deserve more consideration,” said Robert Braswell, executive director of the American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council. “The report gives carriers a practical guide for evaluating what they currently measure versus what they ought to measure to improve safety, maintenance and operations.”

From Telematics Data to Decisions: High-Value Performance Metrics for Trucking Operations

The report, From Telematics Data to Decisions: High-Value Performance Metrics for Trucking Operations, provides the industry with a focused, motor carrier-based assessment and ranking of key performance indicators (KPI) from telematics data that deliver the greatest value.

The findings determined that the metrics that have the most impact are not always the most widely used. Managing cost-per-mile, for example, received the highest Importance score in the operations category, yet was used by only 73 percent of respondents. The report’s KPI gap analysis provides fleets and telematics providers with a blueprint for focusing on KPIs that matter most.

For safety-related KPIs, the four most widely adopted metrics were critical events, speeding, risky driving behavior and hard braking.

The full report can be found here.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

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