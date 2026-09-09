New ATRI research identifies key telematics performance measures for carriers

WASHINGTON — The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) is releasing new research identifying the telematics measures and functionalities that have the greatest importance to motor carriers for improving safety, operations and maintenance.

“This research identifies the performance metrics that fleets find most valuable, and highlights those that, for some carriers, deserve more consideration,” said Robert Braswell, executive director of the American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council. “The report gives carriers a practical guide for evaluating what they currently measure versus what they ought to measure to improve safety, maintenance and operations.”

From Telematics Data to Decisions: High-Value Performance Metrics for Trucking Operations

The report, From Telematics Data to Decisions: High-Value Performance Metrics for Trucking Operations, provides the industry with a focused, motor carrier-based assessment and ranking of key performance indicators (KPI) from telematics data that deliver the greatest value.

The findings determined that the metrics that have the most impact are not always the most widely used. Managing cost-per-mile, for example, received the highest Importance score in the operations category, yet was used by only 73 percent of respondents. The report’s KPI gap analysis provides fleets and telematics providers with a blueprint for focusing on KPIs that matter most.

For safety-related KPIs, the four most widely adopted metrics were critical events, speeding, risky driving behavior and hard braking.

The full report can be found here.