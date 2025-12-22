Peterbilt named 2026 Military Friendly employer

Peterbilt is being named as 2026 Military Friendly Employer (MFE), reflecting its support of veterans, active-duty service members and military families.

“We are proud to earn the Military Friendly Employer designation,” said Jake Montero, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president. “It affirms our ongoing commitment to maintain a work environment that supports the growth and development of all employees, especially veterans and their unique contributions.”

Military Friendly Employer

The recognition is awarded by Military Friendly, a ratings entity that evaluates organizations on their policies and resources for recruiting and retaining veterans.

Recognized for its leadership in meaningful recruitment, career development and advancement opportunities, Peterbilt’s dedication to veterans and transitioning service members earned it the MFE designation.

“Peterbilt supports veterans and active-duty service members within the company and beyond, beginning with its Veterans Employee Resource Group, which serves as a platform for connection and engagement,” Peterbilt said. “Peterbilt also actively engages with organizations that honor and champion the military community like Wreaths Across America and RecruitMilitary.”

To explore career opportunities for veterans and military service members at Peterbilt, click here.