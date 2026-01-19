Prime Inc. and WFX partner to expand reefer capacity

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., and OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Prime Inc. and Western Flyer Xpress (WFX), are partnering to transition WFX’s refrigerated operations into Prime’s established Power Fleet Program.

“This partnership reflects the strength of Prime’s refrigerated network and the long-term value of our Power Fleet Program,” said Robert E. Low, founder, CEO of Prime Inc. “By welcoming Western Flyer Xpress drivers into our reefer network, we have the potential to add freight density and lane diversity that benefits our existing drivers as well. The result is greater consistency, stability and shared success across the Prime family.”

Power of Partnership

Under the agreement, WFX will operate its refrigerated power units in a power only capacity, utilizing Prime’s refrigerated trailer pool, customer base and nationwide network. The partnership is designed to enhance freight consistency, operational stability, and earning opportunities for drivers and contractors at both companies, while allowing each organization to remain operationally independent.

“We view this as a proactive step to strengthen our refrigerated business in a challenging and evolving

market,” said Randy Timms, CEO, WFX. “Partnering with Prime provides our refrigerated drivers and contractors access to the strongest reefer network in the industry, while allowing us to stay focused on supporting our people and keeping trucks moving. Our dry van operations remain fully independent and unchanged.”

Key Benefits

According to a joint press release, key benefits of the partnership include:

Increased freight volume and load consistency for drivers within Prime’s refrigerated division.

Greater stability through Prime’s established customer relationships and refrigerated trailer resources.

Seamless operational integration aligned with both companies’ shared standards for safety,

professionalism and service. Continued emphasis on driver support, including competitive earning opportunities and respected

home time. Expanded capacity and service to customers.

Both companies emphasized that the partnership applies exclusively to Western Flyer Xpress’

refrigerated segment, with no changes to Prime’s existing operations or Western Flyer Xpress’ dry van

business