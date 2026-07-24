Safetyfirst Systems notifies of a data security event

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Safetyfirst Systems LLC (SFS) is providing notice of a data security event that may involve information relating to certain individuals.

“While SFS is not aware of any misuse of information associated with this event, it is providing notice to potentially affected individuals out of an abundance of caution,” SFS said.

Suspicious Activity on its Server Environment

On Jan. SFS identified suspicious activity involving a limited portion of its server environment. Upon discovering the activity, SFS quickly took steps to secure its systems, notified federal law enforcement, engaged leading third-party forensic specialists and performed a detailed investigation into the nature, scope and impact of the activity.

“The investigation determined that an unauthorized actor accessed and/or acquired certain files from limited SFS systems between Jan. 16-19,” SFS said. “SFS then conducted a comprehensive review of the affected files to determine what information may have been involved and identify the individuals to whom the information relates. The review has recently concluded, and SFS is providing this notification to potentially impacted individuals out of an abundance of caution. Although the types of information vary by individual, the affected information may include names, Social Security numbers and driver’s license numbers.”

Strengthening its Security Measures

“Protecting the privacy and security of the information entrusted to SFS is a responsibility the company takes very seriously,” SFS said. “In response to this event, SFS promptly strengthened security measures, continues to enhance its technical safeguards and monitoring capabilities and is reviewing existing policies and procedures to further protect against similar incidents in the future. SFS is also providing notice to potentially affected individuals and, where required, appropriate regulatory authorities.”

According to SFS, although the company is unaware of any misuse of personal information impacted by this event, individuals are encouraged to remain vigilant against events of identity theft by reviewing account statements, explanation of benefits and monitoring free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Any suspicious activity should be reported to the appropriate insurance company, health care provider or financial institution.

Steps to Take

Individuals seeking additional information regarding this event can contact SFS’s dedicated assistance line at 1-833-289-5523 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Individuals may also write to SFS at PO Box 101, 3299 US Highway 46, Parsippany, N.J. 07054-9998.