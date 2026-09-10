Samsara launches Driver Perks: First rewards program built for professional drivers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— Samsara Inc. is announcing Samsara Driver Perks, the first rewards program built for professional drivers that is free to drivers and at no cost to the fleet.

“I’ve been a driver for more than 40 years and I can tell you it’s rare to see a company build something like this just for us,” said Jerome Jolly, a driver at Ryan Logistics. “What stood out to me is the variety of perks. I know drivers with all kinds of interests and can see them getting a lot out of it. It’s something I’ll use to save money on what I already buy and try a few new things.”

Millions of professional drivers in the Samsara network—from long-haul trucking to passenger transit and last-mile delivery—can access exclusive offers and discounts from leading brands spanning food and beverage, wellness, fitness, travel and more. Driver Perks is available now in the U.S., with plans to expand to more drivers around the world.

Built With Drivers, For Drivers

“Samsara co-built Driver Perks with members of its Driver Council, an advisory board that informs Samsara’s product development,” Samsara said. “Samsara also surveyed drivers across its network to get a strong pulse on what products and services they value. Drivers ranked fitness and wellness (64%), food and beverage (58%), and learning and personal development (51%) high on the list. Being healthy and active (79%) and time to rest and recharge (64%) topped what matters for their wellbeing.”

The findings underscore that supporting drivers best means everyday offerings that fuel their health, wellness, and interests. The result is a lineup of more than 50 partners that bring their own advantages to a driver’s lifestyle on and off the road. Partners include brands like Audible, BetterHelp, BetterSleep, Dickies, Liquid I.V., OLIPOP, Pit Boss Grills, MEATZY, Truck Parking Club, and more.

“Our drivers carry the most precious cargo there is: people,” said Lon Ingram, director of safety and risk management at All Aboard America. “They put so much into their work every day, and they deserve to feel supported and recognized. Samsara Driver Perks is another way we can do that, without having to build an entirely new program ourselves. It’s a win for drivers and our industry as a whole.”

How it Works

Eligible drivers can access Driver Perks through the Samsara Driver App, a direct web link, or a QR code shared by their organization. Offers are available anytime, with additional brands and offers added over time. Each participating brand sets its own offer terms, and drivers redeem directly with the brand.

Driver Perks launches during Samsara’s inaugural global Driver Appreciation Month, established to recognize professional drivers and elevate the essential role they play in communities and the global economy. The initiative builds on Samsara’s broader commitment to frontline workers, from technology designed to help make their work safer and more efficient to new ways to recognize them for their hard work.

“We’ve spent more than a decade building technology to help keep drivers safe and efficient on the road,” said Johan Land, chief product officer, Samsara. “Driver Perks is about recognizing them for that work in a way that’s practical and real. We asked drivers what would matter to them, and we built Driver Perks using that feedback. Launching it during our Driver Appreciation Month makes it all the more meaningful.”

Partner Perspectives

Audible

“From unwinding at the end of the day with a great story to learning something new while on the go, Audible is there for professional drivers,” said Tom McKenna, global head of media, ops and business development at Audible. “We offer a wide range of audiobooks, podcasts and Audible Originals to help make the most of every commute or long haul, and we’re excited to support the driver experience alongside Samsara,”

BetterHelp

“We’re proud to work with Samsara to help make mental health support easier to access wherever drivers are, with care designed to fit into their lives and schedules,” said Russell DuBois, Ph.D., vice president of clinical quality, operations and Innovation at BetterHelp.

BetterSleep

“Professional drivers are the backbone of our economy. We’re happy to partner with Samsara to help make BetterSleep accessible to drivers—because sleep is one part of a broader approach to wellbeing and alertness behind the wheel,” said Nathalie Walton, general manager at BetterSleep.

OLIPOP

“Everyone loves a soda they can feel good about. Samsara’s reach among drivers helps us get OLIPOP to people always on the go and deserving of better options,” said Nicole Konatsotis, vice president, eCommerce, digital and customer experience at OLIPOP.

MEATZY

“Professional drivers spend their weeks providing for other people’s tables—we make sure their own freezer at home is stocked. We’re proud to be part of Driver Perks and to put top-quality beef within reach of every driver’s household,” said Jorge Arevalo, founder and CEO at MEATZY.

Truck Parking Club

“Drivers lose hours every week looking for parking,” said Evan Shelley, co-founder and CEO at Truck Parking Club. With more than 6,500 reservable truck parking locations in all 50 states, we give drivers a new option to park safely, legally, and efficiently. We’re proud to expand that access for professional drivers through Samsara Driver Perks,”

To learn more about Driver Perks, click here.