STG Logistics files for chapter 11 bankruptcy

COLUMBUS, Ohio — STG Logistics Inc. (STG) is filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy as part of a strategic transaction to strengthen financial foundation and market position.

“[The] announcement marks an important milestone in our efforts to strengthen STG amidst one of the most severe freight recessions in history,” said Geoff Anderman, CEO of STG. “We are confident that leveraging the chapter 11 process will best position the business for long-term growth and success. I am deeply grateful to our valued team, customers, vendors, and other partners whose support enables us to continue delivering solutions for our customers at the highest levels while staying true to our core values of safety, service, integrity and efficiency at the forefront of our operations.”

According to an STG press release, the move includes a Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) with its equity sponsors and lenders holding a requisite majority of STG’s funded debt to significantly reduce the its outstanding debt obligations and secure up to $150 million of new capital, “strengthening STG’s balance sheet to support future growth and positioning STG for long-term success by significantly reducing interest expenses and providing the company with ample liquidity.”

Chapter 11 Filing

According to STG, to implement the RSA efficiently, STG and certain of its affiliates and subsidiaries voluntarily initiated a prearranged court-supervised reorganization process under chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

STG’s key financial partners remain committed to the company throughout this process and are confident it will position STG to strengthen its market position while maintaining the highest standards of end-to-end service for customers nationwide, according to the release.

Continuing Operations

“STG will continue operating in the ordinary course of business throughout the restructuring process and remains committed to delivering at the highest levels for its employees, partners, customers and vendors,” STG said. “The company has filed a number of typical ‘first day’ motions which, upon approval by the court, will enable STG to continue to pay employee wages and benefits, maintain all customer programs, fulfill go-forward payments to key vendors and execute other ordinary business functions.”

In addition to cash on hand, STG intends to use up to $150 million of new money debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing to support core business operations during the chapter 11 process.