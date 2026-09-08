Venezia announces consolidation and rebranding

LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania-based Venezia Transport, a provider of specialized bulk transportation and logistics services, is planning a strategic corporate change.

Effective Jan. 1, 2027, the Venezia family of companies will officially consolidate under the legal name of Venezia Hauling Inc., operating under the new Doing Business As (DBA) name, Venezia Transport Group.

According to a Sept. 2 statement issued by the company, the consolidation will unify all of the company’s specialized transportation divisions under a single, cohesive brand identity. The transition is designed to streamline operations, increase administrative efficiency and provide a seamless, single-source service experience for customers across North America.

“Consolidating our family of companies into Venezia Transport Group represents a major milestone in our corporate evolution,” said Andrew Venezia, CEO.

“By bringing our liquid, dry bulk and specialized divisions under one unified banner, we are aligning our internal infrastructure with the comprehensive, nationwide solutions we provide to our customers every day,” he continued. “While our name is changing to reflect our growth, our core values as a family-owned business and our commitment to safety and delivery excellence remain unchanged.”

Venezia says the restructuring will not impact daily fleet operations, terminal locations or any employees, and the transition is expected to go smoothly.

The company, founded in 1967, will celebrate its 60th year in business in 2027. Over the past six decades, the business has expanded to include more than 800 power units and 1,800 trailers and has a staff of more than 800 employees. The company specializes in transporting dry bulk and liquid bulk products; it also operates a dedicated equine transport division.

With 21 terminals in 11 states, Venezia serves clients throughout the U.S. and Canada.