Peterbilt celebrates first Master Technician graduate

Peterbilt is recognizing its first Master Technician, Michael Fitzpatrick of Ohio Peterbilt.

“We congratulate Michael Fitzpatrick on this significant achievement as our inaugural Peterbilt Master Technician,” said Danny Landholm, Peterbilt director of dealer network development. “He has demonstrated exceptional expertise, leadership and mastery of advanced diagnostic and repair skills needed to support today’s increasingly complex vehicle technologies and the evolving needs of our customers.”

Michael Fitzpatrick

“Earning the Master Technician designation is a proud moment in my career and the training has prepared me to deliver an even higher level of service,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’ve focused on understanding how advanced vehicle systems work together across the entire truck. This is knowledge I can apply every day and share with other technicians so we can continue improving together.”

Peterbilt Master Technician

The Peterbilt Master Technician designation is the highest level of technician achievement, representing a highly trained professional who has completed the most advanced level of education offered to diagnose, maintain and service Peterbilt vehicles. A Master Technician possesses in-depth knowledge across all major vehicle systems and is also recognized for their diagnostic, problem-solving abilities and leadership skills, according to Peterbilt.

“Achieving Peterbilt Master Technician status requires extensive hands-on experience, completion of rigorous coursework and demonstrated proficiency in diagnosing and resolving critical vehicle system issues,” Peterbilt said. “As trusted technical leaders, to address complex truck, engine and electrical repair, Master Technicians will serve as mentors to other technicians to ensure vehicles meet Peterbilt’s high standards of performance and reliability.”

Meeting a Growing Demand

According to Peterbilt, the Peterbilt Master Technician serves to meet the growing demand for highly skilled technicians and reinforces Peterbilt’s mission to create long-term career growth, advancement opportunities and elevate service professional standards across the Peterbilt dealer network.

“Today we recognize an important accomplishment with the designation of our first Master Technician, reflecting a strong foundation of technical skill, experience and commitment to quality work,” Landholm said. “Our customers will benefit from more efficient diagnostics, dependable repairs and consistent service, while fellow technicians gain a knowledgeable resource to support ongoing learning and best practices. For our dealer network, this milestone supports continued investment in service expertise and reinforces our focus on reliable, high-quality support.”