Ebony, a driver and CDL spotter, says she’s found a home with NFI and the SheDrives initiative

SheDrives NFI is a community that aims to empower women while amplifying their voices in the trucking industry.

Ebony, an NFI driver and CDL spotter, says she’s found a second family — along with a better work/life balance — through the program.

“I’m excited to be a part of the SheDrives initiative because I’ve never been part of a company that actually includes its drivers,” she said. “As a female driver, I came from over the road (OTR) before I came to NFI. Now I’m local to home, which means I get to be at home with my kids every night — which is awesome.”

Like many drivers, trucking is not Ebony’s first career. She started her professional journey as a nurse, a field she worked in for 10 years.

She then worked in a food production plant, and as a heavy machine mechanic, which, like the transportation industry is highly male-dominated industry. During that time, she became interested in earning her CDL and driving a truck. When she talked to her male co-workers about her goal, they told her she wouldn’t make it as a truck driver.

Ebony took this as a challenge, and she made it a goal to prove them wrong. She went to truck driving school, earned her CDL and started driving for an OTR carrier.

When an opportunity to work as a CDL spotter for NFI became available, she jumped at the opportunity to have a position with a better work/life balance. At NFI, she says, she has more flexibility and a schedule that offers what she wants most — a job she loves along with and time to spend with her family.

“Ebony was a great hire for 858 as a spotter in Topeka at the bakery,” said Brice B., one of Ebony’s supervisors. “She has a high level of ownership of her job and takes great pride in it. She does whatever is asked and also offers possible solutions to issues when/if they arise. She is one of the hardest workers we have.

“Here at 858, we strive to make the employee the main focus and we always try to put family first,” he continued. “When employees have issues, we try to work with them, time off, differentiated shifts, temporary route changes, whatever the case may be.”

Ebony says she loves what NFI stands for and the value it places on its employees.

“It has been exciting to be included as a driver, to be taken care of as a driver and to be treated like family by my bosses and my co-workers,” she said. “We are a little family.”

Brice says the employees are what make NFI special.

“Our drivers, along with Ebony, do a great job of fostering that level of commitment to our associates,” he said. “Ebony has embraced this culture with her willingness to help out where she can, and she has been the recipient of that culture as well.”

Ebony agrees that people are what set NFI apart.

“The best thing about NFI is the people,” Ebony said. “At NFI I feel warmth and compassion from my supervisors. When I first interviewed, I immediately felt I was in a comfortable and safe place to speak with my managers. I am grateful and I feel appreciated and valued.”

The SheDrives initiative is only one aspect of life at NFI that Ebony is proud to be involved in and support.

“I like seeing people like myself at NFI,” Ebony said. “At a recent a SheDrives meeting, it was nice to be able to share similar stories and experiences with other female drivers.

“Some companies say they value family, but it’s not that way once they’re hired,” she continued.” This is the first company in over 25 years of working that makes me feel that way.”

Ebony says she hopes that more women will join the transportation industry, and she believes programs like SheDrives will help, adding that women should not be afraid of joining the industry.

“Don’t listen to naysayers,” she said. “Have confidence in yourself. Not only are females capable but they can be exceptional!”

Ebony feels that NFI and SheDrives give her what she needs to be successful.

“I’m glad I made this transition to NFI,” she said. “If I decide to go back over the road, I can do that with NFI. That’s the most exciting thing — I don’t have to go to another company.

“I can just let my bosses know and see if they have any routes available,” she continued. “I’m still fairly new to the company, but from what I’ve seen so far — and what they have to offer — I’m excited and I’m glad to be here.”