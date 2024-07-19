TheTrucker.com
Fleet Advantage COO Matt de Aguiar honored as NextGen Leader by Monitor Magazine

By Dana Guthrie -
Fleet Advantage Chief Operating Officer Matt de Aguiar, MBA, CLFP has been tapped as a NextGen Leader by "Monitor Magazine." (Photo courtesy Fleet Advantage)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla — Matt de Aguiar, COO of Fleet Advantage, been named a 2024 NextGen Leader by“Monitor Magazine.

“Matt’s dedication and innovative approach have significantly contributed to Fleet Advantage’s success,” said Brian Holland, president and CEO of Fleet Advantage. “His ability to lead and inspire others is a testament to his commitment to excellence, adaptability, and visionary thinking not only for Fleet Advantage, but for the equipment finance and transportation industries as a whole.” 

According to a July 19 press release, The NextGen Leaders award annually highlights 40 up-and-coming leaders under 40 in the equipment finance industry.  

“de Aguiar has driven continuous improvement, fostered cross-departmental collaboration and maintained operational efficiency during significant growth at Fleet Advantage,” the release said. “His leadership has been instrumental in implementing innovative projects, including an online vehicle turn-in portal and firm-wide KPI tracking. 

Since joining Fleet Advantage in 2019 as the director of corporate development, de Aguiar has continuously advanced within the company. Promoted to COO in 2022, he has spearheaded various initiatives aimed at enhancing company culture and operational success. These initiatives include the establishment of quarterly strategy sessions, “Lunch-and-Learn” programs, a mentorship program, and regular cross-department thought-sharing meetings. His efforts have resulted in improved teamwork, better understanding among departments, and a more collaborative working environment. 

Recognizing the importance of technology and data analytics, de Aguiar has also led the development of dashboards and monthly reports that provide valuable insights into truck build and retail figures, the heavy-duty equipment leasing industry, and the general economy.  

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

