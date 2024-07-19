Volvo Trucks North America introduces CARB 2024 Omnibus compliant heavy-duty engine  

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo Trucks North America has announced the availability of an engine meeting California Air Resources Board (CARB) 2024 Omnibus regulation requirements for low nitrogen oxide (NOx) and particulate matter (PM) emissions standards.

“To help our customers successfully navigate the complexities of the evolving regulatory landscape, Volvo has developed an engine that meets CARB’s new requirements,” Director of Product Marketing, Volvo Trucks North America Volvo, Johan Agebrand. Volvo also offers information sessions to help our customers stay up-to-date and empower them to make informed decisions for their businesses. We continue to invest in new powertrain and vehicle technologies that support our sustainability agenda and our commitment to environmental stewardship. Volvo Trucks also continues to lead with the Class 8 Volvo VNR Electric truck and to invest heavily in the development of other zero and near-zero tailpipe emissions technologies.”

The CARB Omnibus regulation mandates a 75% reduction in NOx emissions and a 50% reduction in particulate matter (PM) from heavy-duty on-road engines for engine model years 2024 through 2026 compared to existing U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards.

According to a July 18 press release, Volvo Trucks’ CARB 24-compliant engine features an advanced emission control system integrated with a fully serviceable linear exhaust aftertreatment system (EATS). Each component, including the Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC), Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Aftertreatment Heater, and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), is designed for individual servicing or replacement. This approach minimizes waste and maximizes operational lifespan. Additionally, a 48-volt alternator has been incorporated onto the engine to supply power to a 48-volt battery that powers the heater during startup and low-load situations.

The CARB 24-compliant engine is available for order now in the VNR and current VNL models with a power rating of 455 HP and 1650 lb.ft. of torque. Fleet operators interested in learning more about the new engine or placing an order can visit their nearest Volvo Trucks dealership, whose staff have been educated on the engine’s performance and capabilities. Customers in California or that operate mainly in the state must have a completed CARB Certification Form before a vehicle order can be submitted.

“As a result of the Clean Truck Partnership, an agreement completed last year between CARB and truck manufacturers, there will now be alignment in all 50 states with federal standards for NOx emissions beginning in 2027, Volvo Trucks North America remains committed to delivering innovative transportation solutions that meet and exceed industry standards, providing customers with the best possible tools to succeed in an evolving market,” the company said.