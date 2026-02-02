Truck-Lite names Matt Mrakovich vice president of engineering

ERIE, Penn. — Matt Mrakovich is joining Truck-Lite as vice president of engineering.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Matt join the team at Truck-Lite,” said Jon Stineman, president of Truck-Lite. “He brings exceptional depth of expertise to our organization as we continue introducing industry-first technologies that improve the safety and performance of our fleet customers. We are proud of our stellar reputation in the commercial vehicle industry and the addition of Matt to our team will only strengthen it.”

Matt Mrakovich

According to a company press release, Mrakovich brings extensive experience in developing and launching innovative technologies across both commercial and consumer markets.

“Prior to his appointment, Mrakovich spent 19 years at GE Current (formerly GE Lighting Solutions), where he focused on developing new LED lighting technologies,” the release said. “During his tenure, he held key leadership roles, including Technology Leader, driving global product development for outdoor and industrial product lines; and Technology Strategist, leading innovation and guiding the company’s growth strategies for LED products. His accomplishments in these roles included launching multiple ‘Best-in-Class’ product platforms, developing GE’s first IoT-connected outdoor lighting products, and expanding these business segments into significant revenue sources by creating differentiated value for customers.”

Most recently, Mrakovich served as vice president of engineering at Vita-Mix Corporation, the leading global provider of premium blending solutions for household and commercial customers.

Focusing on Innovation and Application Development

With the addition of Mrakovich, Truck-Lite will continue to focus on driving innovation and application development of advanced visibility and safety solutions for transportation, helping protect lives and livelihoods.

Mrakovich holds a Bachelor of Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, from Youngstown State University. He is a member of the National Engineering Honors Society, the ATA Technology and Maintenance Council and a certified Six Sigma Black Belt for DMAIC and DFSS. Mrakovich is an inventor on 44 U.S. patents.