Olympic Move Group, Move Northwest launch commercial logistics division

By Dana Guthrie -
Olympic Move Group and Move Northwest debut MoveLogistiX, a new commercial logistics division. (Photo courtesy MoveLogistiX)

TACOMA, Wash. — Olympic Move Group and Move Northwest are launching MoveLogistiX, a new commercial logistics division.

“MoveLogistiX allows us to better serve our commercial clients with a dedicated logistics team and expanded capabilities,” said Rob Schmidt, vice president of sales and marketing. “It strengthens our ability to support complex shipping needs while delivering the consistency and pricing advantages our customers expect.”

MoveLogistiX expands the organizations’ moving and storage service offerings with a dedicated focus on commercial and commodities shipping both domestically and internationally.

“Backed by the proven operational strength of Olympic Move Group and Move Northwest, MoveLogistiX delivers full-service logistics solutions including transportation, warehousing, distribution and supply chain coordination,” the companies said in a press release. “The new division is designed to support businesses seeking reliable, scalable logistics solutions supported by industry expertise and a strong national network.”

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

