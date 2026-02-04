ATA: Congress secures $200M for truck parking

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations is heralding a historic first as Congress took the unprecedented step of approving dedicated funding for truck parking projects.

“The groundbreaking action, which follows years of advocacy led by ATA, will provide $200 million that must be used solely to expand the availability of truck parking,” ATA said. “This provision, along with numerous other measures designed to support truckers and strengthen the supply chain, was included in the final fiscal year 2026 appropriations package. The legislation now heads to the President’s desk to be signed into law.”

Truck Parking

Addressing the severe, ongoing shortage of truck parking has been a centerpiece of ATA’s advocacy. Last year, top ATA leaders testified multiple times about this issue on Capitol Hill, and ATA members raised this topic directly with their members of Congress during a record-setting Call On Washington season.

“U.S. Congressman Steve Womack (R-AR), the chairman of the House Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee and a key ally of ATA, was instrumental in securing the $200 million truck parking line item in the FY26 appropriations package,” ATA said. “While previous laws, such as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, have made funds available that could be used for truck parking, Congress has never before allocated funding specifically and exclusively for expanding truck parking capacity.”

Safe and Legal Parking

“When truck drivers finish their shift or take their federally mandated rest break, the last thing they should have to worry about is finding a safe place to park,” said Chris Spear, ATA president, CEO. “Unfortunately, chronic underinvestment in this essential infrastructure has resulted in severe shortages, making it extremely difficult for truck drivers to do their jobs and creating significant hazards for all motorists. This substantial new funding that ATA championed will help us turn a corner on this issue. We thank the members of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees for prioritizing truck parking, the first time that Congress has allocated funds specifically for this purpose. We are especially appreciative of the decisive leadership of Congressman Womack for ensuring the truck parking provision was incorporated in the final bill.”

According to a U.S. Department of Transportation study, 98% of truck drivers regularly experience problems locating safe parking. An analysis by the American Transportation Research Institute found that the average driver sacrifices 56 minutes of drive time per day. This results in $6,813 in lost wages for truck drivers each year.

Aiding Rural Areas

“Congressman Womack’s commitment to issues such as truck parking demonstrates his understanding that the [people] who deliver America’s freight deserve convenient, safe, and readily available places to rest,” said Shannon Newton, Arkansas Trucking Association president. “Arkansas is primarily a rural state, where trucking represents 1 in 10 jobs, and it serves as a crossroads for interstate freight on I-30, I-40, and I-55. We are grateful to Congressman Womack for his leadership on such an important issue to our industry.”

Additional Pro-Trucking Provisions

In addition to the significant victory on truck parking, ATA secured multiple other priorities in the FY26 funding package, such as:

Directing USDOT to provide a report and develop a strategy to respond to cargo theft.

Addressing distracted and impaired driving.

Studying the growing issue of predatory towing.

Reporting on the availability and feasibility of technologies that could measure intoxication, including marijuana impairment.

Demanding the issuance of long-overdue guidance that will allow motor carriers to use hair testing to detect drug use.

Providing an update on the establishment of a national AV framework.

Requiring a study on congestion pricing, specifically relating to its effect on finances, safety, emissions, and congestion.

Strengthening oversight of the Training Provider Registry.

Enforcing English language proficiency requirements.

“From enhancing the efficiency of our supply chain to improving the safety of our roadways, the pro-trucking policies in this legislation give our industry many reasons to celebrate,” Spear said. “By leveraging ATA’s strong partnerships with lawmakers on Capitol Hill, we were able to overcome partisan gridlock to help strengthen the trucking industry and deliver progress on some of the most pressing challenges facing our members.”