TheTrucker.com
Equipment & Tech

PACCAR Parts recognizes 10 new TRP stores in 2025

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  Equipment & Tech   >   PACCAR Parts recognizes 10 new TRP stores in 2025
Reading Time: < 1 minute
PACCAR Parts recognizes 10 new TRP stores in 2025
PACCAR Parts celebrates the opening of 10 new TRP stores in North America in 2025. (Photo courtesy TRP)

RENTON, Wash. — TRP, PACCAR Parts’ exclusive brand of aftermarket parts for all makes and models of trucks, trailers and buses, is recognizing 10 new TRP stores that opened across North America in 2025.

“These store additions expand TRP’s presence in key regions,” PACCAR said. “The new locations include four stores in the United States, three in Canada, and three in Mexico. Each store is purpose built to provide customers with the all-makes parts they need, supported by reliable inventory and knowledgeable staff.”

10 New TRP Stores
  • TRP Fairview in Fairview, N.J. — Parts and Service.
  • TRP Hanover in Hanover, ON, Canada — Parts Only.
  • TRP Las Vegas South, Las Vegas, Nev. — Parts Only.
  • TRP Leon Castores, Leon, Mexico — Parts Only.
  • TRP Martinsville, Martinsville, Va. — Parts Only.
  • TRP Maska – Drummondville, Saint-Germain-de-Grantham, QC, Canada — Parts Only with Mobile Service.
  • TRP Moses Lake, Moses Lake, Wash. — Parts Only.
  • TRP Nuevo Laredo II, Nuevo Laredo, Mexico — Parts Only.
  • TRP Sombrerete, Sombrerete, Mexico — Parts Only.
  • TRP Victoria, Victoria, Canada — Parts Only.

“Strengthening our TRP network boosts our ability to support customers with all‑makes parts coverage across North America,” said Bryan Sitko, PACCAR Parts general manager and PACCAR vice president. “With consistent inventory availability throughout the network, fleets of all makes and models can count on fast, reliable access to the right parts that keep their operations moving.”

TRP offers parts availability and delivery through PACCAR Parts’ network of 20 state-of-the-art parts distribution centers around the world.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE